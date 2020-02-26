Presidential Preference Primary Saturday

Charles Warner | The Union Times Registered voters in Union County and the rest of South Carolina will have the opportunity this Saturday to vote in the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary and help select the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nominee. Charles Warner | The Union Times Registered voters in Union County and the rest of South Carolina will have the opportunity this Saturday to vote in the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary and help select the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nominee.

UNION COUNTY — There are two things to remember about 2020, two things that distinguish this Saturday from the other Saturdays of the year

First, 2020 is a “Leap Year,” a quadrennial phenomenon in which, instead of being 365 days, the year is 366 days with the extra day added to the month of February which has 29 days instead of the customary 28.

Second, 2020 is an election year, and, more precisely, a presidential election year, another quadrennial phenomenon in which the people of the United States of America are called upon to go to the polls to, first, help select the presidential candidates of the Democratic and Republican parties and then, in November, choose the next president of the United States from among those candidates and the candidates of any other political parties listed on the General Election ballots.

This Saturday is February 29, the additional day of Leap Year. It is also the day the Democratic Party will hold its Presidential Preference Primary for South Carolina, giving the people of Union County and the rest of South Carolina the opportunity to help choose the party’s presidential candidate.

Who Can Vote

Since this is a primary of the Democratic Party, you may be wondering if you have to be a Democrat to vote in it.

According to Union County Voter Registrar Darlene Pettit, you do not have to belong to a particular political party to vote in that party’s primary. Pettit said any registered voter in Union County is eligible to vote in Saturday’s primary regardless of their political affiliation. She said there are 16,390 registered voters in Union County, all of whom are eligible to vote in Saturday’s primary.

Pettit added that, in order to vote, persons who choose to participate in the primary must bring with them photographic identification to present to the poll workers at their voting precinct.

June Primaries

Saturday’s primary will not be the only primary held in South Carolina this year as both the Democratic and Republican parties will hold primaries in June to select their candidates for federal, state, and local offices.

This might lead you to wonder if, by voting in Saturday’s Democratic Presidential Preference Primary, you will have to vote in the Democratic primary in June.

Pettit said that persons who vote in Saturday’s primary will still be free in June to choose the party primary they will vote in.

(While, like the Democratic Party, it will hold a primary in June to select candidates for federal, state, and local offices, the Republican Party is not holding a presidential primary in South Carolina. This is due mainly to the fact that incumbent President Donald Trump is a Republican.)

Voting Absentee

Even though Saturday is primary day, you can still vote absentee if you will not be able to vote in person.

To do so, go to the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office today (Wednesday) through Friday, complete an application form, and then cast your absentee ballot there. The deadline for in-person absentee voting is 5 p.m. this Friday (February 28).

If, however, you have already gotten an absentee ballot, but have not returned it yet, fill it out and take it to the Voter Registrar’s Office before the absentee voting deadline. You can, if you are not able to take it yourself, designate someone else to take it in for you, but you must first complete the Authorized Returnee form.

(Do not, however, attempt to mail in your absentee ballot because given the deadline for absentee voting is just two days away it will probably not arrive at the Voter Registrar’s Office in time to be counted.)

Candidates

Another question you might have is who is running in Saturday’s Democratic Presidential Preference Primary. There are a total of 12 candidates listed on the ballot. They are:

• Michael Bennet

• Joseph R. Biden

• Cory Booker

• Pete Buttigieg

• John K. Delaney

• Tulsi Gabbard

• Amy Klochubar

• Deval Patrick

• Bernie Sanders

• Tom Steyer

• Elizabeth Warren

• Andrew Yang

While there are 12 names on the ballot, Pettit said only seven are still actually running for president. She said that Bennett, Booker, Delany, Patrick, and Yang have dropped out of the race.

(One name that is not on Saturday’s ballot is that of Michael Bloomberg who recently entered the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. Pettit said that Bloomberg entered the race after the ballots for the primary had been printed and therefore is not listed on Saturday’s ballot. As for those who might be thinking about writing in Bloomberg’s name, Pettit said that because it is a primary write-ins are not permitted and therefore voters who participate in Saturday’s primary can only cast their vote for one of the candidates listed on the ballot.)

Precincts

Pettit said that all of the county’s precincts will be open for the Presidential Preference Primary. Those precincts and their locations are:

• Adamsburg — Philippi Fire House, 263 Philippi Church Road, Union

• Black Rock — Bethesda Church Annex, 5751 Whitmire Highway, Whitmire

• Bonham — Bonham Fire House, 2091 Jonesville Highway, Union

• Buffalo Box 1 — Buffalo Fire House, 132 Bailey Road, Buffalo

• Carlisle — Carlisle Town Hall, 3911Fishdam Avenue, Carlisle

• Cross Keys — Cross Keys Fire House, 4483 Cross Keys Highway, Union

• Buffalo — Buffalo Elementary School, 733 Main Street, Buffalo

• Excelsior — Masonic Lodge, 805 South Duncan Bypass, Union

• Jonesville Box 1 — Municipal Complex, 131 North Main Street, Jonesville

• Jonesville Box 2 — Jonesville Fire Department, 101 Webber Street, Jonesville

• Kelton — Kelton Fire House, 130 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville

• Lockhart — Lockhart Town Hall, 118 Mill Street, Lockhart

• Monarch Box 1 — Monarch Elementary School, 218 Monarch School Road, Union

• Monarch Box 2 — Monarch Fire House, 1508 Lockhart Highway, Union

• Putnam — Putman Recreation Building, 3692 Buffalo West Springs Highway, Buffalo

• Santuc — Salem Baptist Church, 1835 Tinker Creek Road, Union

• Ward 1 Box 1 — Foster Park Elementary School, 901 Arthur Boulevard, Union

• Ward 1 Box 2 — Truluck Gym, 103 North Church Street, Union

• Ward 2 — Union County Schools Maintenance Department, 1417 Whitmire Highway, Union

• Ward 3 — Housing Authority Office, 201 Porter Street, Union

• Ward 4 Box 1 — Union County Courthouse, 210 West Main Street, Union

• Ward 4 Box 2 — Union County Recreation Center, 111 Thomas Street, Union

• West Springs — West Springs Community Center, 116 West Springs Ball Field Road, Pauline

More Information

For more information about Saturday’s Democratic Presidential Preference Primary call the Union County Voter Registrar’s Office at 864-429-1616.

Seven still running for Democratic nomination

