Honoring Grace’s and Mia’s memories

UNION — Friday’s Memorial Service honoring the memories of two USC Union students killed in a fatal car crash was an evening of prayer and scripture, remembrance and reminiscence, and a very special announcement.

Grace Revels and Mia Stokes were killed and Mallory Stokes (Mia’s twin sister) and Devyn Royce were seriously injured in an automobile accident that occurred on Friday, February 7, when another car crossed over into their lane and collided with them head-on.

At the time of the collision the four were students at USC Union and members of the Lady Bantams Softball Team.

This past Friday, the familes of Grace Revels and Mia Stokes, including Mia’s sister Mallory, their fellow Lady Bantams along with the members of the Bantams Baseball and Soccer teams, fellow students, and members of the community including a number of elected officials gathered at “The Coop,” the home field of the Lady Bantams for a Memorial Service honoring the memories of Grace and Mia.

One of the speakers at Friday’s Memorial Service was USC Union Dean John Catalano who announced that a scoreboard would be installed at the field and be named “The Revels and Stokes Scoreboard” in honor of the two young women.

(Catalano’s announcement of the new scoreboard was the latest effort to commemorate the memories of Grace and Mia. Scholarships have been established in the young women’s names which will be available to future USC Union students interested in becoming RNs through USC Union’s School of Nursing.)

Also speaking at Friday’s service was SC House District 42 Rep. Doug Gilliam; Rev. Andrew Kingsmore, Associate Pastor at First Baptist Church and Baptist Collegiate Pastor at USC Union; and US House of Representatives Fifth District Rep. Ralph Norman who presented the families of Grace and Mia with an American Flag and a Commemorative Coin from the 116th Congress of the United States of America.

USC Union Head Baseball Coach Micah Stancil also spoke at Friday’s service and offered the following prayer:

Our Lord of love and mercy, embrace all of us whose hearts overflow with grief and unanswered questions. Wrap your arms around the families and friends here tonight as they deal with the sadness of losing Mia and Grace. Shelter them with love and give their weary hearts rest. Lift their eyes so they may catch a glimpse of eternity, and be comforted by the promise of heaven.

Lord I just want to say thank you. Thank you for blessing us with the opportunity to know Mia and Grace. We are all better in some way because of it. Thank you for this university, the faculty, the students, the athletes and this community. The out pour of love for these young ladies is nothing short of incredible. Lord death isn’t easy and I know there are questions we will never get the answers to this side of heaven but one thing I do know is we can’t get over this alone. We can’t do this without you.

Psalm 34:18 says the Lord is close to the broken-hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.

Thank you lord for the love and comfort we have received from you through your presence during this tragedy.

The greatest gift we can receive on this earth is Your love lord and the greatest gift we can give on this earth is to love one another.

Lord I pray that while we honor Mia and Gracie tonight that our ears and hearts are open so we can hear your calling for us. That we find our purpose then go out and serve you through that purpose and by loving others just as Mia and Gracie did.

Proverbs 3:5-6 says

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding but in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.

Lord my hopes my prayer is that we all seek you out tonight and ask you into our hearts. So we to can join you in heaven and see Mia and Gracie again one day. Lord I put all my trust, my talents, my team and my family in you. I pray everyone else here tonight will do the same.

It’s in your name we pray Amen!

The evening also included a balloon release by the Lady Bantams and balloon releases by the families of the Grace and Mia. The balloons released by the young women’s families were the numbers of 1 and 22, the respective Lady Bantams numbers of Grace and Mia. Lighted versions of those numbers also adorned the fence behind home base.

Candles were lit, first for the Lady Bantams who then used their candles to help light the candles of others in attendance and soon the field was surrounded by lit candles held by all those present in memory of the two young women.

USC Union community holds Memorial Service

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.