Fowler captures GNCC season opener win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, kicked off this weekend in South Carolina with the 23rd Annual VP Racing Fuels Big Buck GNCC. On Saturday February 22, the ATV riders took to the woods to battle for their first win of the season.

As the green flag waved for the first time this season, it was WFR/GBC/Fly Racing/Yamaha’s Walker Fowler jumping out to grab the $100 All Balls Racing XC1 holeshot award. Fowler would put his head down, and go to work at building a gap between him and the rest of the field. As the checkered flag came out it would be Fowler celebrating the first taste of victory in 2020, coming through one minute ahead of his fellow competitors.

Back in the second place position was Action Offroad/Tely Energy Racing/Kenda’s Cole Richardson. After starting the day back in eighth place, Richardson had his work cut out for him. Richardson was on a mission to start the season out strong, and battled through the pack fiercely to make that happen. Richardson would come through timing and scoring third on the second lap, with a battling brewing for that second place position. As the pack emerged from the woods on lap three it was Richardson holding onto second. Richardson would have a good battle the last two laps, but he remained in second until he was greeted by the checkered flag.

JMR/GBC/Elka/Moose Racing’s Jarrod McClure would battle throughout the day to earn a podium finish at the season opener. After a disappointing start to the season last year, McClure was determined to start the season off on the right foot this year. McClure would battle inside the top five for the duration of the race, making his way to third and a podium finish to start the season as he rounded the corner and headed to the finish line on the fourth and final lap.

Coming through fourth overall aboard his new team was Phoenix Honda Racing’s Chris Borich. After coming through timing and scoring fifth on the opening lap, Borich would swap back-and-forth between fourth and fifth throughout the race. As the white flag waved, Borich made a last lap push to regain that fourth place position.

HHR/Maxxis/Fly Racing/Ithaca Recreation Sports’ Hunter Hart found himself running second overall for most of the day. However, after completing two laps of racing, Hart would have his work cut out for him and a battle with Richardson and then McClure as he fell from a podium position. Hart would remain consistent finishing inside the top five at round one in South Carolina.

The XC1 rookie Pierce Performance/GBC Tires/Fly Racing’s John Glauda Jr. battled throughout the day to finish sixth overall. Glauda Jr. would start off the day seventh, moving into sixth on the second lap of racing. Glauda Jr. would remain in sixth for the next three laps. BNR Motorsports/GBC/HMF Engineering’s Joshua Merritt came back from a ninth place start to the day to finish seventh overall.

Wolfe Racing/Nine2/FTR Graphics/Ye Olde Cycle Barn’s Westley Wolfe made the move from 10th to eighth overall on the day, earing himself a top 10 finish at the opening round of racing. GBC/Fly Racing/HMF/Yamaha’s Johnny Gallagher made his way inside the top 10 to finish ninth overall on the day. Gallagher would come through timing and scoring 12th on the first lap, but he would make his way to ninth on lap two and never look back. Covert Racing/Custom Axis/Waynesburg Yamaha’s Greg Covert rounded out the top 10 overall at Big Buck.

Devon Feehan Racing/GBC/Fly Racing’s Devon Feehan came through third on the opening lap, but would be unable to finish the race due to mechanical issues. CST/Houser Racing/Waynesburg Yamaha’s Brycen Neal did not have the race he was hoping for as he came through in the sixth place position on the opening lap. Neal was also unable to finish the race. McGill Mafia/Obor Tires/LSR/Moose Racing’s Adam McGill clicked in on lap one in the 11th place position, however after mechanical issues he would be forced to retire from the race.

Coming through to take the first XC2 Pro-Am class win of the season was LanMills XC/WFR/Magna1 Lubricants’ Drew Landers. Last season Landers finished in the runner-up position, and this season he is aiming to take home the National Championship.

Action Offroad/Maxxis/Blud Lubricants’ Austin Abney made his way back to GNCC Racing this season. As the group made their way to timing and scoring Abney would lead the opening lap of racing in the XC2 class. Abney would fall back to second, but would keep his consistent running pace. Abney would cross the finish line on the final lap remaining second in the class.

Jordan Poplaskie fought his way back from a fifth place start to the day to a podium finish. As the white flag came out, indicating one more lap to go, Poplaskie would put his head down and push for that final podium position. When the checkered flag flew, Poplaskie had held on to that third and final podium finish in South Carolina.

As the 11 a.m. race kicked off it was Can-Am/Kenda/Lucas Oil/BNR’s Jordan Phillips grabbing the $100 BNR Motorsports 4×4 Pro holeshot award. However, OBOR/Can-Am/DeRisi Racing/Action Sports’ Landon Wolfe was right behind him.

Wolfe debuting his number one plate this season, would have his work cut out for him as Pierce Performance/Moose Racing/Spider Graphix’s Cody Collier would be hot on his heels as the race began. Wolfe would come through timing and scoring just 1.3 seconds ahead of Collier on lap one. As the race wore on, Wolfe would put a 5 second gap over the field, coming through to earn his first win of the 2020 season. Collier would come through second overall and in 4×4 Pro.

Can-Am/CST Tires/Tire Spine-backed rider Dwight Pollard had a consistent day as he would hold onto the third place position in 4×4 Pro throughout the entire race. Pollard would however finish fifth overall on the day.

The Schoolboy Sr. riders of Layne McCormick and James Glauda would battle throughout the day, and would come through timing and scoring third and fourth overall. McCormick would appear on the ATV AM overall podium behind Wolfe and Collier.

Our WXC racers would put on an exciting race as Ryland Johnson Racing/Precision Racing/Tireballs’ Hannah Hunter came through to take the opening round victory. Hunter would jump off to a great start and hold onto that number one position as she made her way around track for two consecutive laps. She would battle with Pickens as the white flag came out, but would regain the lead when the checkered flag flew.

Fly Racing/GBC Motorsports/Yamaha Racing’s Traci Pickens would come through second in the WXC class at Big Buck after a hard-fought battle throughout the entire race. Pickens would hold the lead as the white flag came out, but would be unable to hold off a last lap charge by Hunter.

After a fifth place start to the day Pierce Performance/560 Graphics/Maxxis’ Sadiee Gorrell made her way back to the front of the pack rounding out the WXC top three riders in South Carolina. Gorrell would find herself as far back as sixth on the last lap, but put her head down and pushed to make her podium finish happen.

West Virginia’s Tyler Cox took home the ATV Youth overall honors from Big Buck as he crossed the finish line first in YXC1 Super Mini Sr. and overall. Nicholas Dearing came through second overall and in YXC1, with Ty McGaughey rounding out the top three youth overall. McGaughey battled from the second row in the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class to take the third overall spot and his class win.

Charlie Stewart would cross the line fourth overall, but third in the YXC1 class to start off the season. South Carolina’s own Harrison Lindsey made his way to the podium for the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class followed by Tavin Cook, who rounded out the YXC2 top three.

As the Micro ATV riders crossed the finish line it would be a West Virginia Sweep. Khyler Davis brought home the ATV micro overall win and MXC1 class win followed by Bodie Buckhannon who came through second overall and in the MXC1 class. Kody Buckhannon rounded out the top three overall in the micro race, but he would also earn the season opener MXC2 class win.

In the Micro Bike race, it was Colby Goodman coming through to the checkered flag first, followed by Landon Husted and Hunter Hawkinberry. Goodman would take the Bike micro overall honors along with the MXC1 class win. Husted would cross the line second overall and in the MXC1 class. Hawkinberry would come from the second line in the MXC2 class to finish third overall and clinch the MXC2 class win.

The 2 p.m. ATV Pro race was broadcast LIVE in its entirety on RacerTV.com and can be viewed as archived video online by visiting the GNCC LIVE page online. Two highlight shows featuring ATVs and motorcycles will be featured on MAVTV. The first show will air on April 16 at 6:30 a.m. followed by the second show airing on April 23 at 6:30 a.m. To view a full broadcast schedule, click HERE.

The 2020 GNCC Season continues in two weeks with the Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida. ATV Racing will kick off on Saturday, March 7, followed by motorcycle racing on Sunday, March 8. To find out more on this event, click HERE.

VP Racing Fuels Big Buck

Union, South Carolina

Round 1 of 13

Saturday, February 22, 2020

XC1 Pro Event Results:

Walker Fowler (YAM)

Cole Richardson (YAM)

Jarrod McClure (HON)

Chris Borich (HON)

Hunter Hart (YAM)

John Glauda Jr. (YAM)

Joshua Merritt (YAM)

Westley Wolfe (SUZ)

Johnny Gallagher (YAM)

Greg Covert (YAM)

*Overall National Championship Standings:

Walker Fowler (30)

Cole Richardson (25)

Jarrod McClure (21)

Chris Borich (18)

Hunter Hart (16)

John Glauda Jr. (15)

Joshua Merritt (14)

Westley Wolfe (13)

Johnny Gallagher (12)

Greg Covert (11)

*Indicates that the Overall National Championship Standings will determine the 2020 National Champion.

XC2 Pro-Am Event Results:

Drew Landers (YAM)

Austin Abney (HON)

Jordan Poplaskie (YAM)

Branden Owens (YAM)

Dylan Walraven (HON)

Ronnie Rusch (YAM)

Kenny Shick (YAM)

Wyatt Wilkin (HON)

Ben Kowalewski (HON)

Michael McAvoy (YAM)

XC2 Pro-Am Series Standings:

Drew Landers (30)

Austin Abney (25)

Jordan Poplaskie (21)

Branden Owens (18)

Dylan Walraven (16)

Ronnie Rusch (15)

Kenny Shick (14)

Wyatt Wilkin (13)

Ben Kowalewski (12)

Michael McAvoy (11)

