Varsity Boys to host Keenan Tuesday

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Varsity Boys Basketball Team is now in the third round of the AAA Boys Basketball Playoffs.

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert announced that “our Varsity Boys Basketball team defeated Powdersville last (Friday) night.”

As a result of their victory, Sherbert said the Varsity Boys “will be hosting Keenan in the third round of the AAA Boys Basketball playoffs Tuesday night (February 25) at the UCHS gym. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Please come out and support our Jackets!”

Friday’s victory was the second in a row for the Jackets who defeated Chester Tuesday, February 18, to win the 1st round of the playoffs and advance to the second round round and Friday’s game against Powdersville.

Sherbert said that ticket pre-sales will be Monday in the Union County High School Main Office from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and Tuesday at the Union County Stadium from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets are $6.

Per South Carolina High School League:

• Only SCHSL passes will be accepted for playoff games.

• Playoff tickets are $6 each.

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.

