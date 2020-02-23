Inman named Teacher of the Month

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Mr. Jason Koepke presents Mrs. Melissa Inman with her Echo Dot in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s February Teacher of the Month. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Mr. Jason Koepke presents Mrs. Melissa Inman with her Echo Dot in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s February Teacher of the Month.

UNION — Mrs. Melissa Inman has been named as Foster Park Elementary School’s February Teacher of the Month. This month’s focus trait was trustworthiness.

It was said by her colleagues that Mrs. Inman doesn’t cut corners on her work. She is thorough in all of her meetings and paperwork. In addition, she is honest and helpful with student issues. Mrs. Inman is very trustworthy with keeping student information confidential. Above all else, Mrs. Inman always seeks the best avenue for children who are struggling and has insight into family situations and how to reach out and handle these situations with care and compassion. Her famous saying is, “Well, the right thing to do is ……”

Mrs. Inman is currently completing her thirty-first year in education. She has been a part of the Foster Park family for two years. She is currently the Interventionist for Grades 3-5. She is a graduate of Winthrop College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and a graduate of Converse College with a Master’s Degree in Administration. She has faithfully served the Union County School District in numerous capacities throughout her career. Mrs. Inman is a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma — Sigma Chapter.

Mrs. Inman is married to Bruce Inman. They have two daughters: Lauren Turner and Lindsey Inman. Mrs. Inman loves playing with her grandbabies: Ryan, Aidan, and Amelia. She also loves spending time with her niece, Maggie, and great-niece, Ella. Mrs. Inman and her family are members of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church.

Mrs. Inman says that throughout her educational career, her greatest rewards and accomplishments have been to see young four-year-olds grow up to become doctors, lawyers, teachers, mechanics, nurses, stay-at-home-moms, and good citizens of this community. When asked about her favorite thing about teaching, she replied, “I love the challenge of finding new ways to teach old concepts.”

Foster Park Elementary School is proud to announce its February Teacher of the Month, Mrs. Melissa Inman.

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Mr. Jason Koepke presents Mrs. Melissa Inman with her Echo Dot in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s February Teacher of the Month. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_thumbnail_7-TOTM-Inman.jpg Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Mr. Jason Koepke presents Mrs. Melissa Inman with her Echo Dot in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s February Teacher of the Month.

For February at Foster Park Elementary School

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.

