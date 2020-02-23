Preserving our American heritage

Photo courtesy of Sanders Read Union County High School senior Jaquarius Norman won the DAR Good Citizen award presented by the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR). Norman spoke at the chapter’s February meeting during which he read his essay “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.” He is pictured here with Chapter Regent Margaret McCarley. Photo courtesy of Sanders Read Union County High School senior Jaquarius Norman won the DAR Good Citizen award presented by the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR). Norman spoke at the chapter’s February meeting during which he read his essay “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.” He is pictured here with Chapter Regent Margaret McCarley.

UNION — The Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) met on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Margaret McCarley, Regent, called the meeting to order. The Devotional was given by Mrs. Harriett Berry. The group joined in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States, the American’s Creed, and the salute to the Flag of South Carolina.

Mrs. McCarley introduced the winner of the DAR Good Citizen award from Union County High School. He is Jaquarius Norman, a senior at UCHS. He was chosen by his teachers because of his qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. He presented the essay he wrote titled “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.” The chapter enjoyed meeting Jaquarius and hearing his essay. He plans to attend Winthrop University in the fall of 2020 as a Middle Level Education Major with a double concentration in English Language Arts and Social Studies.

The President General’s report was given by Mrs. Carolyn Alexander.

The National Defender report on Heart Health was given by Mrs. Kathleen Read.

After a period of discussion the meeting was adjourned by Mrs. Margaret McCarley, Regent.

Photo courtesy of Sanders Read Union County High School senior Jaquarius Norman won the DAR Good Citizen award presented by the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR). Norman spoke at the chapter’s February meeting during which he read his essay “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.” He is pictured here with Chapter Regent Margaret McCarley. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_thumbnail_DAR-Good-Citizen-2020.jpg Photo courtesy of Sanders Read Union County High School senior Jaquarius Norman won the DAR Good Citizen award presented by the Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR). Norman spoke at the chapter’s February meeting during which he read his essay “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.” He is pictured here with Chapter Regent Margaret McCarley.

Norman presents essay at NSDAR meeting

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Fair Forest Chapter of the NSDAR.

