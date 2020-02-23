Carnegie Corner: Events and new items

Upcoming Events
February 24-29
Tuesday Storytime | February 25 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library
Ages 0-4
Bling’s the Thing | February 25 | 5-7 PM | Historic Section, Library
For Adults
The Candy Challenge | February 27 | 4-5 PM | Children’s Area, Library
For All Ages
Saturday Storytime | February 29 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library
Ages 0-4
Leap Into a New Day | February 29 | 12-2 PM | Children’s Area, Library
For All Ages
USC Union Events
Enjoy a Celebration of Black Art at USC Union on Friday, February 28 , from 7-9 p.m.! Hors d’oeuvres provided.
New Items Added
Search our catalog and place items on hold!
Adult Fiction
Always You by Roxie Noir
Ever After by Roxie Noir
Never Enough: A Rockstar Romance by Roxie Noir
Street Generals, the Novel by Boog DeNiro
Nothing is Sacred: Street Generals 2 by Boog DeNiro
Street Generals III: Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop by Boog DeNiro
The Bookworm and the Beast: A Romantic Fairytale Retelling by Charlee James
Trifling by Jennifer Luckett
Trifling 2 by Jennifer Luckett
Adult Non-Fiction
October Never Ends: 25 Years Young with Breast Cancer by Brittania M. Bryant
The Elegant Pitch: Create a Compelling Recommendation, Build Broad Support, and Get it Approved by Mike Figliuolo
Juvenile Easy Reader
Dr. Seuss’s ABC by Dr. Seuss
Green Eggs and Ham by Dr. Seuss
One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish by Dr. Seuss
The Cat in the Hat by Dr. Seuss
Juvenile Kit and Equipment
Counting
Farm Animals
Music
Music 2
Singing
Transportation
Ukulele and Keyboard
Juvenile Picture Book
Ron’s Big Mission by Rose Blue
The Very Busy Spider by Eric Carle
Dr. Seuss’s Sleep Book by Dr. Seuss
Young Adult Fiction
10 Blind Dates by Ashley Elston
A Heart in a Body in the World by Deb Caletti
A River of Royal Blood by Amanda Joy
American Royals by Katharine McGee
Call Down the Hawk by Maggie Stiefvater
Color Outside the Lines: Stories about Love
Cursed by Thomas Wheeler
Damsel by Elana K. Arnold
Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel by Val Emmich
Dear Haiti, Love Alaine by Maika Moulite
Dig by A.S. King
Fireborne by Rosaria Munda
Four Dead Queens by Astrid Scholte
Frankly in Love by David Yoon
Full Disclosure by Camryn Garrett
Girls of Storm and Shadow by Natasha Ngan
Heart of Thorns by Bree Barton
Hearts, Strings, and Other Breakable Things by Jacqueline Firkins
In the Hall with the Knife by Diana Peterfreund
Jackpot by Nic Stone
Lifestyles of Gods & Monsters by Emily Roberson
Loki: Where Mischief Lies by Mackenzi Lee
Picture Us in the Light by Kelly Loy Gilbert
Rebel by Marie Lu
Rules for Vanishing by Kate Alice Marshall
Scars Like Wings by Erin Stewart
Seafire by Natalie C. Parker
Sick Kids in Love by Hannah Moskowitz
Steel Tide by Natalie C. Parker
The Good Luck Girls by Charlotte Nicole Davis
The Beast Player by Nahoko Uehashi
The Beautiful by Renee Ahdieh
The Candle and the Flame by Nafiza Azad
The End and Other Beginnings: Stories from the Future by Veronica Roth
The Field Guide to the North American Teenager by Ben Philippe
The Fountains of Silence: A Novel by Ruta Sepetys
The How & the Why by Cynthia Hand
The Library of Lost Things by Laura Taylor Namey
The Queen of Nothing by Holly Black
The Rest of the Story by Sarah Dessen
The Silence Between Us by Alison Gervais
The Stars and the Blackness Between Them by Junauda Petrus
The Toll by Neal Shusterman
Three Things I Know Are True: A Novel by Betty Culley
Thunderhead by Neal Shusterman
Tyler Johnson Was Here by Jay Coles
Unpregnant by Jenni Hendriks
War Girls by Tochi Onyebuchi
We Used to be Friends by Amy Spalding
Where the World Ends by Geraldine McCaughrean
Wildcard: A Warcross Novel by Marie Lu
Winterwood by Shea Ernshaw
With the Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo
Young Adult Graphic Novel
Home After Dark: A Novel by David Small
Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki
My Hero Academia, Volumes 19-21, 23 by Kōhei Horikoshi
My Hero Academia, Smash! Volumes 1 & 2 by Hirofumi Neda
My Hero Academia, Vigilantes, Volumes 5 & 6 by Hideyuki Furuhashi
Pumpkinheads by Rainbow Rowell
Stranger Things #1: The Other Side by Jody Houser
Young Adult Non-Fiction
Beneath the Surface: A Teen’s Guide to Reaching out When You or Your Friend is in Crisis by Kristi Hugstad
Best Colleges
Brave Face: A Memoir by Shaun David Hutchinson
Debunk It by John Grant
Feminism: The March Towards Equal Rights for Women by Jill Dearman
Games of Deception: The True Story of the First U.S. Olympics Basketball Team at the 1936 Olympics in Hitler’s Germany by Andrew Maraniss
Gender Identity: Beyond Pronouns and Bathrooms by Maria Cook
Girls Who Run the World: 31 CEOs Who Mean Business by Diana E. Kapp
Immigration Nation: The American Identity in the Twenty-First Century by Judy Dodge Cummings
Lies My Teacher Told Me: Everything American History Textbooks Get Wrong by James W. Loewen
Mindfulness and Meditation: Handling Life with a Calm and Focused Mind by Whitney Stewart
Ordinary Hazards: A Memoir by Nikki Grimes
Positively Teen: A Practical Guide to a More Positive, Confident You by Nicola Morgan
Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens by Kathy Belge
Say Her Name by Zetta Elliott
Strangers Assume My Girlfriend is My Nurse by Shane Burcaw
Teen Chef Cooks: 80 Scrumptious, Family-Friendly Recipes by Kid Chef Eliana
The (Other) F Word: A Celebration of the Fat & Fierce
The Moviemaking Magic of Marvel Studios Heroes + Villains by Eleni Roussos
The Young Adventurer’s Guide to (Almost) Everything by Ben Hewitt
This is 18: Girls’ Lives Through Girls’ Eyes
You Too? 25 Voices Share Their #metoo Stories by Janet Gurtler
Your Brain Needs a Hug: Life, Love, Mental Health, and Sandwiches by Rae Earl
