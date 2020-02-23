Carnegie Corner: Events and new items

Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is offering a variety of activities throughout the final week of February including “Tuesday Storytime,” “Bling’s The Thing,” “The Candy Challenge,” “Saturday Storytime,” and “Leap Into a New Day.” The library has also added a large number of books to its collection. Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is offering a variety of activities throughout the final week of February including “Tuesday Storytime,” “Bling’s The Thing,” “The Candy Challenge,” “Saturday Storytime,” and “Leap Into a New Day.” The library has also added a large number of books to its collection.

Upcoming Events

February 24-29

Tuesday Storytime | February 25 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library

Ages 0-4

Bling’s the Thing | February 25 | 5-7 PM | Historic Section, Library

For Adults

The Candy Challenge | February 27 | 4-5 PM | Children’s Area, Library

For All Ages

Saturday Storytime | February 29 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library

Ages 0-4

Leap Into a New Day | February 29 | 12-2 PM | Children’s Area, Library

For All Ages

USC Union Events

Enjoy a Celebration of Black Art at USC Union on Friday, February 28 , from 7-9 p.m.! Hors d’oeuvres provided.

New Items Added

Search our catalog and place items on hold!

Adult Fiction

Always You by Roxie Noir

Ever After by Roxie Noir

Never Enough: A Rockstar Romance by Roxie Noir

Street Generals, the Novel by Boog DeNiro

Nothing is Sacred: Street Generals 2 by Boog DeNiro

Street Generals III: Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop by Boog DeNiro

The Bookworm and the Beast: A Romantic Fairytale Retelling by Charlee James

Trifling by Jennifer Luckett

Trifling 2 by Jennifer Luckett

Adult Non-Fiction

October Never Ends: 25 Years Young with Breast Cancer by Brittania M. Bryant

The Elegant Pitch: Create a Compelling Recommendation, Build Broad Support, and Get it Approved by Mike Figliuolo

Juvenile Easy Reader

Dr. Seuss’s ABC by Dr. Seuss

Green Eggs and Ham by Dr. Seuss

One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish by Dr. Seuss

The Cat in the Hat by Dr. Seuss

Juvenile Kit and Equipment

Counting

Farm Animals

Music

Music 2

Singing

Transportation

Ukulele and Keyboard

Juvenile Picture Book

Ron’s Big Mission by Rose Blue

The Very Busy Spider by Eric Carle

Dr. Seuss’s Sleep Book by Dr. Seuss

Young Adult Fiction

10 Blind Dates by Ashley Elston

A Heart in a Body in the World by Deb Caletti

A River of Royal Blood by Amanda Joy

American Royals by Katharine McGee

Call Down the Hawk by Maggie Stiefvater

Color Outside the Lines: Stories about Love

Cursed by Thomas Wheeler

Damsel by Elana K. Arnold

Dear Evan Hansen: The Novel by Val Emmich

Dear Haiti, Love Alaine by Maika Moulite

Dig by A.S. King

Fireborne by Rosaria Munda

Four Dead Queens by Astrid Scholte

Frankly in Love by David Yoon

Full Disclosure by Camryn Garrett

Girls of Storm and Shadow by Natasha Ngan

Heart of Thorns by Bree Barton

Hearts, Strings, and Other Breakable Things by Jacqueline Firkins

In the Hall with the Knife by Diana Peterfreund

Jackpot by Nic Stone

Lifestyles of Gods & Monsters by Emily Roberson

Loki: Where Mischief Lies by Mackenzi Lee

Picture Us in the Light by Kelly Loy Gilbert

Rebel by Marie Lu

Rules for Vanishing by Kate Alice Marshall

Scars Like Wings by Erin Stewart

Seafire by Natalie C. Parker

Sick Kids in Love by Hannah Moskowitz

Steel Tide by Natalie C. Parker

The Good Luck Girls by Charlotte Nicole Davis

The Beast Player by Nahoko Uehashi

The Beautiful by Renee Ahdieh

The Candle and the Flame by Nafiza Azad

The End and Other Beginnings: Stories from the Future by Veronica Roth

The Field Guide to the North American Teenager by Ben Philippe

The Fountains of Silence: A Novel by Ruta Sepetys

The How & the Why by Cynthia Hand

The Library of Lost Things by Laura Taylor Namey

The Queen of Nothing by Holly Black

The Rest of the Story by Sarah Dessen

The Silence Between Us by Alison Gervais

The Stars and the Blackness Between Them by Junauda Petrus

The Toll by Neal Shusterman

Three Things I Know Are True: A Novel by Betty Culley

Thunderhead by Neal Shusterman

Tyler Johnson Was Here by Jay Coles

Unpregnant by Jenni Hendriks

War Girls by Tochi Onyebuchi

We Used to be Friends by Amy Spalding

Where the World Ends by Geraldine McCaughrean

Wildcard: A Warcross Novel by Marie Lu

Winterwood by Shea Ernshaw

With the Fire on High by Elizabeth Acevedo

Young Adult Graphic Novel

Home After Dark: A Novel by David Small

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki

My Hero Academia, Volumes 19-21, 23 by Kōhei Horikoshi

My Hero Academia, Smash! Volumes 1 & 2 by Hirofumi Neda

My Hero Academia, Vigilantes, Volumes 5 & 6 by Hideyuki Furuhashi

Pumpkinheads by Rainbow Rowell

Stranger Things #1: The Other Side by Jody Houser

Young Adult Non-Fiction

Beneath the Surface: A Teen’s Guide to Reaching out When You or Your Friend is in Crisis by Kristi Hugstad

Best Colleges

Brave Face: A Memoir by Shaun David Hutchinson

Debunk It by John Grant

Feminism: The March Towards Equal Rights for Women by Jill Dearman

Games of Deception: The True Story of the First U.S. Olympics Basketball Team at the 1936 Olympics in Hitler’s Germany by Andrew Maraniss

Gender Identity: Beyond Pronouns and Bathrooms by Maria Cook

Girls Who Run the World: 31 CEOs Who Mean Business by Diana E. Kapp

Immigration Nation: The American Identity in the Twenty-First Century by Judy Dodge Cummings

Lies My Teacher Told Me: Everything American History Textbooks Get Wrong by James W. Loewen

Mindfulness and Meditation: Handling Life with a Calm and Focused Mind by Whitney Stewart

Ordinary Hazards: A Memoir by Nikki Grimes

Positively Teen: A Practical Guide to a More Positive, Confident You by Nicola Morgan

Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens by Kathy Belge

Say Her Name by Zetta Elliott

Strangers Assume My Girlfriend is My Nurse by Shane Burcaw

Teen Chef Cooks: 80 Scrumptious, Family-Friendly Recipes by Kid Chef Eliana

The (Other) F Word: A Celebration of the Fat & Fierce

The Moviemaking Magic of Marvel Studios Heroes + Villains by Eleni Roussos

The Young Adventurer’s Guide to (Almost) Everything by Ben Hewitt

This is 18: Girls’ Lives Through Girls’ Eyes

You Too? 25 Voices Share Their #metoo Stories by Janet Gurtler

Your Brain Needs a Hug: Life, Love, Mental Health, and Sandwiches by Rae Earl

