Charles Warner | The Union Times Grace Methodist Church is inviting the public to join them for their annual Lenten Services. The first service will be held Wednesday, February 26 (Ash Wednesday). The speaker for the service will be the Rev. David Bauknight, Pastor of Grace Methodist Church. Lunch will be served following the service. On the menu will be marinated chicken breast, potato casserole, broccoli salad, rolls, dessert, tea & coffee.

Read 1 Corinthians 2:1-10

The sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory about to be revealed to us.

— Romans 8:18 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Help us, God, to be thankful every day for Christ’s sacrifice until we find our home in heaven with you. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Thinking of heave makes me more joyful about salvation in Christ.