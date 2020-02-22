GNCC racers present ‘On-Track Program’

Charles Warner | The Union Times Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) racers visited Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Friday morning to present the “GNCC Racing On-Track Program.” On-Track is a free school program provided to schools by GNCC that focuses on goal setting, perseverance, motorcycle safety and anti-bullying. GNCC racers are in Union County this weekend for the the Big Buck GNCC racing event which is being held at Big Buck Farm. The event is taking place today (Saturday) and Sunday. For more about Friday’s program and this weekend’s racing action see upcoming editions of The Union Times and visit our webpage (www.uniondailytimes.com) and Facebook page. Charles Warner | The Union Times Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) racers visited Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Friday morning to present the “GNCC Racing On-Track Program.” On-Track is a free school program provided to schools by GNCC that focuses on goal setting, perseverance, motorcycle safety and anti-bullying. GNCC racers are in Union County this weekend for the the Big Buck GNCC racing event which is being held at Big Buck Farm. The event is taking place today (Saturday) and Sunday. For more about Friday’s program and this weekend’s racing action see upcoming editions of The Union Times and visit our webpage (www.uniondailytimes.com) and Facebook page.

JONESVILLE — A group of Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) racers visited Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Friday morning to present the “GNCC Racing On-Track Program.”

The racers, who brought with them their vehicles and equipment, made the presentation in the school’s gym before the entire student body.

On-Track is a free school program provided to schools by GNCC that focuses on goal setting, perseverance, motorcycle safety and anti-bullying.

GNCC racers are in Union County this weekend for the the Big Buck GNCC racing event which is being held at Big Buck Farm. The event is taking place today (Saturday) and Sunday.

