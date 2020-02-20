Schools operating on 2-hour delay

UNION COUNTY — Schools in Union County will operate on a two-hour delayed basis Friday and some classes will be canceled due to possible road conditions caused by winter weather.
In a statement released this afternoon, Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach announced that “due to the likelihood of black ice on the roads, Union County schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday, February 21. Morning 4K classes will be canceled.”
Roach said that “schools will begin accepting car-riders two hours later than normal.”
As for school employees, Roach said that “administrators, 240-day employees, and 220-day employees report at normal time pending safe driving conditions. All other employees should arrive at work two hours later than normal.“
This story courtesy of the Union County School District.