Schools operating on 2-hour delay

UNION COUNTY — Schools in Union County will operate on a two-hour delayed basis Friday and some classes will be canceled due to possible road conditions caused by winter weather.

In a statement released this afternoon, Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach announced that “due to the likelihood of black ice on the roads, Union County schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Friday, February 21. Morning 4K classes will be canceled.”

Roach said that “schools will begin accepting car-riders two hours later than normal.”

As for school employees, Roach said that “administrators, 240-day employees, and 220-day employees report at normal time pending safe driving conditions. All other employees should arrive at work two hours later than normal.“

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_web1_UCSD-logo-3-4.jpg

Friday morning 4K classes canceled

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.

