Memorial service this Friday

Charles Warner | The Union Times The pitcher for the USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team winds up to send one across the plate during last Saturday’s game against Patrick Henry Community College. The Lady Bantams defeated the Lady Patriots in both of the games played that day. Charles Warner | The Union Times The pitcher for the USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team winds up to send one across the plate during last Saturday’s game against Patrick Henry Community College. The Lady Bantams defeated the Lady Patriots in both of the games played that day. Charles Warner | The Union Times A Lady Bantams player prepares to knock the ball back out into the field during last Saturday’s game between USC Union and Patrick Henry Community College. The Lady Bantams Softball Team defeated their Lady Patriots opponents in both of Saturday’s games. Charles Warner | The Union Times A Lady Bantams player prepares to knock the ball back out into the field during last Saturday’s game between USC Union and Patrick Henry Community College. The Lady Bantams Softball Team defeated their Lady Patriots opponents in both of Saturday’s games. Charles Warner | The Union Times Moving off first base to be ready to go for second, a Lady Bantam keeps a watchful eye on the batting action at home base and on the Lady Patriots first baseman during one of last Saturday’s games. The USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team took on and defeated the Patrick Henry Community College Lady Patriot in both this game and the one that followed it that afternoon. Charles Warner | The Union Times Moving off first base to be ready to go for second, a Lady Bantam keeps a watchful eye on the batting action at home base and on the Lady Patriots first baseman during one of last Saturday’s games. The USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team took on and defeated the Patrick Henry Community College Lady Patriot in both this game and the one that followed it that afternoon. Image courtesy of USC Union The USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team will hold a Memorial Service Friday at 6 p.m. at their home field, “The Coop,” to honor of the memory of their teammates Mia Stokes and Grace Revels who were killed in a February 7 automobile accident. The public is invited to attend and honor the memory of these young ladies. Image courtesy of USC Union The USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team will hold a Memorial Service Friday at 6 p.m. at their home field, “The Coop,” to honor of the memory of their teammates Mia Stokes and Grace Revels who were killed in a February 7 automobile accident. The public is invited to attend and honor the memory of these young ladies.

UNION COUNTY — The USC Union Bantams Baseball Team and the USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team both emerged victorious this past weekend with respective wins over the Catawba Valley CC Red Hawks and the Patrick Henry Community College Lady Patriots.

Bantams

The Bantams were victorious in game four over the nationally ranked Catawba Valley CC Red Hawks in a low-scoring affair.

Coach Micah Stancil stated “‪USC Union pulls off a 2-1 win over the number 17th nationally ranked Catawba Valley Community College. This is a huge win for our program I couldn’t be prouder of these young men. To keep working and learning after losing the first 3 games of this 4 game series shows just how much heart they have. This is the program’s first official win against a nationally ranked team. Way to go Bantams!”

Both teams were strong on the mound Sunday, but the University of South Carolina Union Bantams defeated the Catawba Valley CC Red Hawks 2-1. The University of South Carolina Union Bantams pitchers allowed just six hits to the Catawba Valley CC Red Hawks.

Matthew Hager led things off on the hill for the University of South Carolina Union Bantams. He surrendered zero runs on five hits over five innings, striking out six and walking one. Wesley Livingston came on in relief allowing only 1 hit with no walks allowed getting the save.

Patterson was on the mound for the Catawba Valley CC Red Hawks. He lasted three innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out five and walking one. Sabion Thomas, Austin Blevins, and Andrew Patrick each contributed in relief for the Catawba Valley CC Red Hawks.

Bryce Medlock went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the University of South Carolina Union Bantams in hits. Bryce Medlock also hit his first home run of the year earlier in the series.

The Catawba Valley CC Red Hawks was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Chapman had the most chances in the field with eight.

The Catawba Valley CC Red Hawks are ranked 17th in the nation. This is the University of South Carolina Union’s 3rd year as a program and their first win over a nationally ranked team.

The Bantams were scheduled to play this past Thursday (February 20) against Montreat College in home games at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. The games were to be played on the Bantams Home Field on Ballpark Street in the Town of Jonesville.

The Bantams will finish out this month with home games on Saturday, February 29 at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. when they host East Georgia State. Those games will also be played on the Bantams home field.

Lady Bantams

For the Lady Bantams this past weekend saw them gain an emotional win over Patrick Henry Community College.

This was their first time taking the field since the Lady Bantams lost two of their teammates. On February 7, four Lady Bantams were involved in a head on collision leaving two seriously injured, Mallory Stokes of Charlotte, NC and Devyn Royce of Pinewood, SC, and killing two, Mia Stokes of Charlotte, NC and Grace Revels of Lancaster, SC.

The Lady Bantams played their hearts out during the emotional games and took home two wins over Patrick Henry Community College.

During the first game, a walk-off double led USC Union Lady Bantams Varsity past Patrick Henry Cc 4-3 on Saturday. The game was tied at three with USC Union Bantams Varsity batting in the bottom of the seventh when Summer Clinton doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.

In the first inning, Patrick Henry Cc got their offense started when A Martin grounded out, scoring one run. After Patrick Henry Cc scored one run in the top of the fifth, USC Union Lady Bantams Varsity answered with one of their own. Patrick Henry Cc scored when D Hicks grounded out, scoring one run. USC Union Lady Bantams Varsity then answered when Montana Walton doubled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.

Clinton was on the rubber for USC Union Lady Bantams Varsity. She went seven innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out nine.

B Taylor toed the rubber for Patrick Henry Cc. She went six and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out six.

USC Union Lady Bantams Varsity smacked one home run on the day. Emilee Price went deep in the third inning. Walton led USC Union Lady Bantams Varsity with two hits in four at bats.

In the second game, USC Union Lady Bantams Varsity nabbed the lead late in the game in a 4-3 victory over Patrick Henry Cc on Saturday. The game was tied at three with USC Union Lady Bantams Varsity batting in the bottom of the sixth when Grace Lee doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

USC Union Lady Bantams Varsity captured the lead in the first inning when Danielle Bradley doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs. In the top of the fifth inning, Patrick Henry Cc tied things up at three when A Martin singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

Summer Clinton pitched USC Union Lady Bantams Varsity to victory. She went seven innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out five. J Keatts took the loss for Patrick Henry Cc. She lasted six innings, allowing nine hits and four runs while striking out three and walking one.

USC Union Lady Bantams Varsity tallied nine hits. Lee, Alexis Odum, and Clinton all had multiple hits for USC Union Lady Bantams Varsity. Clinton, Odum, and Lee each collected two hits to lead USC Union Lady Bantams Varsity. USC Union Lady Bantams Varsity was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Bradley made the most plays with ten.

The rest of this month will be a busy one for the Lady Bantams who are scheduled to host the following teams on the following dates:

Saturday, February 22 — East GA State (Home) 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

Sunday, February 23 — Catawba Valley CC (Home) 12 p.m. & 2 p.m.

Wednesday, February 26 — Belmont Abbey (Home) 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

Saturday, February 29 — East GA State (Home) 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

All Lady Bantams home games are played on their home field “The Coop,” which is located on West Main Street in downtown Union. The field was formerly known as the Main Street Ballfield.

Memorial Service

The Lady Bantams who lost their lives in the February 7 automobile accident, Mia Stokes and Grace Revels, will be remembered this Friday (February 21) during a Memorial Service at The Coop. The public is invited to join the Lady Bantams and the rest of the USC Union family as they honor the memories of these two young ladies.

Bantams, Lady Bantams score wins

