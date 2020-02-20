Jackets defeat Cyclones 85-78

UNION COUNTY — The contest went back and forth but when all was said and done the Union County School Yellow Jackets Varsity Boys Basketball Team had defeated the Chester High School Cyclones Tuesday night to win the first round of the AAA Boys Basketball Playoffs.

In a statement released this morning, Union County High School Varsity Boys Basketball Coach Mitchell Moss announced that the team “opened the first round playoffs with a victory over the Chester Cyclones 85-78. Chester came in to the game a 4 seed from region 4 3A. The Cyclones began the game hot hitting 9 of their first 10 baskets, but the Jackets were able to maintain their focus and made a push to take the lead at end of the first quarter. It was a back and forth first half but the Jackets held on to a lead at halftime 45-41.”

Moss said that “Chester took a 51-47 lead in the third, but the pride, heart and passion of the Jackets took over as they held Chester scoreless for the final 4 minutes of the 3rd quarter. In the 4th quarter Chester made its final push, but the team was able to withstand the late push.”

In Tuesday’s game, Moss said “the Jackets were led in scoring by Ladarius Jeffries with 19, Timmy Salters with 18 points and 18 rebounds, KeSean Glover with 14, Ty Eison with 13, KJ McCluney with 10, Qauay Kershaw with 6 and Jalen Murphy with 5.”

With Tuesday’s victory, Moss said “the Jackets improve to 20-6 on the season and advance to the second round of the 3A playoffs.”

The Jackets will host Powdersville in the second round of the AAA Boys Basketball Playoff this Friday (February 21) at the Union County High School Gym. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Per South Carolina High School League:

• Only SCHSL passes will be accepted for playoff games.

• Playoff tickets are $6 each.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_UCHS-YJ-7.jpg

UCHS takes on Powdersville Friday

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.

