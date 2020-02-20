Set to battle for 1st overall win

Photo by Ken Hill Walker Fowler will begin his battle to earn his sixth-straight GNCC National Championship on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Ken Hill Walker Fowler will begin his battle to earn his sixth-straight GNCC National Championship on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Ken Hill Cole Richardson will be aiming for a strong start to the 2020 season in South Carolina. Photo by Ken Hill Cole Richardson will be aiming for a strong start to the 2020 season in South Carolina. Photo by Ken Hill Hunter Hart earned the overall win at Ironman, and is looking to pick up where he left off at the end of last year. Photo by Ken Hill Hunter Hart earned the overall win at Ironman, and is looking to pick up where he left off at the end of last year. Photo by Ken Hill Drew Landers is excited for the 2020 season, and will be hoping to contend for the XC2 Pro-Am National Championship. Photo by Ken Hill Drew Landers is excited for the 2020 season, and will be hoping to contend for the XC2 Pro-Am National Championship. Photo by Ken Hill Big Buck’s infamous creek jump is one of the best spots for spectators to watch. Photo by Ken Hill Big Buck’s infamous creek jump is one of the best spots for spectators to watch.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, heads to Union, South Carolina this weekend, February 22 and 23, for the season opener at Big Buck Farm. Eager racers and fans will gather in South Carolina for the VP Racing Fuels Big Buck GNCC ready to witness all the action from round one.

Heading into round one, WFR/GBC/Fly Racing’s Walker Fowler will line up ready to begin his quest to capture his sixth-straight GNCC National Championship. Fowler earned the win at Big Buck the last time the series visited the venue back in 2018, and he will aim to take home the win once again in 2020.

Sporting the number two machine this year will be CST/Houser Racing/Waynesburg Yamaha’s Brycen Neal. After a rough start to the season last year Neal began to click off top five finishes, and even earned another overall win at what is considered his hometown race The John Penton. This year Neal is going after that number one plate, and will be looking to start the season strong with a victory.

Debuting his new Phoenix Honda Racing machine will be Chris Borich. After finishing third overall for the second-straight year, Borich will be looking to get back to his winning ways. Borich captured a win at the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC last season, but hopes to take home more this season and contend for the National Championship.

Action Offroad/Tely Energy Racing/Kenda’s Cole Richardson heads into the season opener running the number four plate. Richardson will also be aboard a new team for the 2020 season, but is looking forward to battling at the front of the pack for overall wins. At round 12 last season Richardson came away with the win, so this weekend he will be looking to earn his first win early in the season and battle for the number one plate.

After finishing fifth overall last year JMR/GBC/Elka/Moose Racing’s Jarrod McClure is eager to get back to racing. At the season opener in Florida last year, McClure suffered a mechanical issue and was unable to finish. This year McClure is looking to turn that around and come home with a win after round one.

McGill Mafia/Obor Tires/LSR/Moose Racing’s Adam McGill tried to put together a consistent season last year, ending up sixth overall. This season McGill is hoping to battle at the front of the pack and challenge for the National Championship.

After finishing out his rookie season in the XC1 Pro class with an overall win at Ironman HHR/Maxxis/Fly Racing/Ithaca Recreation Sports’ Hunter Hart is looking to start backup where he left off in October. Hart took the win at the extremely muddy Ironman GNCC, and is aiming to take another victory home this weekend.

Pierce Performances John Glauda Jr. will begin his rookie season in the XC1 Pro class this year after earning the XC2 Pro-Am National Championship last season. Glauda Jr. finished eighth overall in the standings, but is hoping he can run up front and battle with the top XC1 guys this season.

Another consistent rider last season was Wolfe Racing/Nine2/FTR Graphics/Ye Olde Cycle Barn’s Westley Wolfe. Wolfe put in eight top 10 finishes last year, and will be aiming to put in more consistent finishes in 2020.

Rounding out the top 10 overall from last season is GBC/Fly Racing/HMF/Yamaha’s Johnny Gallagher. This year Gallagher will be looking to put in another consistent year of racing as well as battling for those top positions.

LanMills XC/WFR/Magna1Lubricants’ Drew Landers and Jordan Poplaskie ended up with a tie at the end of the season. But with more second place finishes Landers took the number two spot and Poplaskie taking third. Two other contenders to keep an eye on at the season opener in the XC2 class will be Ben Kowalewski and Wyatt Wilkin. Both Ben and Wyatt made several appearances in the top five last season, and will be aiming to improve their standings this year.

Practice will be held at the season opener. ATVs will practice on Friday, while bikes will practice on Saturday. See event schedule for times. The cost is $20, you will sign up to practice when you register to race. Unfortunately, due to space constraints Micros will not practice. Practice will not be on the actual racecourse; it will have a separate loop with a couple miles of trails.

Specialized will be hosting a ride with Ashley Hendershot, 2019 Women’s eMTB National Champion on Friday and Saturday at 5 p.m. You will meet at the Specialized display in Sponsor Village. Demo bikes will be available on a first come first serve basis, and this is a ride for any skill level of rider. For more special event information check out the Big Buck event page at https://gnccracing.com/event/big-buck?utm_medium=Email&utm_source=Newsletter&utm_campaign=Newsletter%2B2020-02-18.

Four-wheeled ATVs will compete throughout the day on Saturday, March 9. Youth ATV racing begins at 8 a.m., followed by Micro ATVs at 9:15 a.m. and Micro bike racing at 10 a.m., then the amateurs, 4×4 pro and women at 11 a.m., and the pros and top amateurs’ race at 2 p.m.

Spectator passes run $20 for adults and $10 for children (6-11), and kids five and under are free for the full weekend (Saturday through Sunday), with pro pit access and pro autographs at no additional charge. This event is co-sanctioned with our friends at the Southeastern Enduro and Trail Riders Association (SETRA).

Saturday’s 2 p.m. pro ATV race as well as Sunday’s 1 p.m. pro bike race will be broadcasted LIVE on the internet via Racer TV on www.racertv.com. Two highlight shows featuring the event will air on MAVTV later in the year.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.

• Facebook: @gnccracing

• Instagram: @gncc_racing

• Twitter: @gnccracing

• YouTube: @racertv

About GNCC Racing

The Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized is the World’s premier off-road racing series. Founded in 1975, the 13-round championship is produced exclusively by Racer Productions. Cross-country racing is one of the most physically demanding sports in the world. The grueling two and three-hour GNCC races lead as many as 2,400 riders through racetracks ranging in length from eight to 12 miles. With varied terrain, including hills, woods, mud, dirt, rocks, and motocross sections, GNCC events are tests of both survival and speed. The series draws talent from all over the U.S., Central America, South America, Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. GNCC Racing is televised live on RacerTV.com. For more information, please visit www.gnccracing.com.

How to Watch

Racer TV is the official home for coverage of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) events. Racer TV provides live streaming coverage of the 2 p.m. pro ATV and 1 p.m. pro motorcycle races from each event. Catch all the action at http://www.racertv.com/.

About The American Motorcyclist Association

Founded in 1924, the AMA is a not-for-profit member-based association whose mission is to promote the motorcycle lifestyle and protect the future of motorcycling. As the world’s largest motorcycling rights and event sanctioning organization, the AMA advocates for riders’ interests at all levels of government and sanctions thousands of competition and recreational events every year. The AMA also provides money-saving discounts on products and services for its members. Through the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio, the AMA honors the heroes and heritage of motorcycling. For more information, visit www.americanmotorcyclist.com. Not a member? Join the AMA today: www.americanmotorcyclist.com/membership/join.

Photo by Ken Hill Walker Fowler will begin his battle to earn his sixth-straight GNCC National Championship on Saturday afternoon. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_GNCC-Walker-Fowler.jpg Photo by Ken Hill Walker Fowler will begin his battle to earn his sixth-straight GNCC National Championship on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Ken Hill Cole Richardson will be aiming for a strong start to the 2020 season in South Carolina. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_GNCC-Cole-Richardson.jpg Photo by Ken Hill Cole Richardson will be aiming for a strong start to the 2020 season in South Carolina. Photo by Ken Hill Hunter Hart earned the overall win at Ironman, and is looking to pick up where he left off at the end of last year. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_GNCC-Hunter-Hart.jpg Photo by Ken Hill Hunter Hart earned the overall win at Ironman, and is looking to pick up where he left off at the end of last year. Photo by Ken Hill Drew Landers is excited for the 2020 season, and will be hoping to contend for the XC2 Pro-Am National Championship. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_GNCC-Drew-Landers.jpg Photo by Ken Hill Drew Landers is excited for the 2020 season, and will be hoping to contend for the XC2 Pro-Am National Championship. Photo by Ken Hill Big Buck’s infamous creek jump is one of the best spots for spectators to watch. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_GNCC-Creek-Jump.jpg Photo by Ken Hill Big Buck’s infamous creek jump is one of the best spots for spectators to watch.

This Saturday and Sunday at Big Buck GNCC

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of GNCC Racing.

This story courtesy of GNCC Racing.