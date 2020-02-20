‘GNCC On-Track’ at JEMS Friday

JONESVILLE — This Saturday and Sunday will be two days of racing action in Union County as the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, returns to Big Buck Farm to kick off its 2020 series with the Big Buck GNCC.

Before the drivers start their engines, however, a group of them will be visiting a local school as a part of a program designed to a bring a positive message to students and reinforce the lessons they learn in school.

In a statement released Tuesday, GNCC Racing announced that its “GNCC On-Track School Program returns for the 2020 season with the first visit taking place at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School in Jonesville, South Carolina.”

The press release states that the “GNCC Racing On-Track Program is a free school program that focuses on goal setting, perseverance, motorcycle safety and anti-bullying. The presentation is centered around the ideas taught in school, but the message is delivered to students in a new and unique way making it a hit with the crowd.”

It states that “three-time WXC National Champion, Tayla Jones, GNCC Event Director, Tim Cotter, and Union’s own Cameron Abee will be hosting this GNCC School Visit. Other riders that will be helping include Jeremy LeDonne, Harrison Lindsey and Chase Landers.”

The press release states that the racers will visit JEMS this Friday (February 21) and make their presentation to the students from 9-10 a.m. in the school gymnasium.

Big Buck GNCC

As for this weekend’s Big Buck GNCC, the press release also lists the activities that will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday, the opportunities the event provides local racers, the goals of some of the racers involved, and the impact the event will have on Union County.

Saturday

The Big Buck event will begin Saturday, February 22 with ATV racing starting at 8 a.m. featuring Youth racers aged 6 to 11 years old, followed by Micro (50cc) ATV and bike racers aged 4 to 6 years old at 9:15 and 10 a.m., then the amateurs, 4×4 Pro and Women at 11 a.m., and the top amateurs and pros race at 2 p.m.“

Sunday

Then on Sunday, February 23, the motorcycles will take to the woods of South Carolina starting with the youth racing action at 8 a.m., women and amateur riders’ race at 10 a.m. and the pros and top amateurs will start at 1 p.m.

Opportunity

This event also offers great opportunity for local racers to showcase their talents in front of their hometown crowd. Hailing from an hour away are the duo of Steward Baylor Jr. and his brother, Grant Baylor, who will compete in the premier XC1 Open Pro class on Sunday afternoon. Last season, Steward finished third overall in the National Championship standings and claimed the season opener win at the Wild Boar in Florida.

Goals

The Baylor brothers have made the switch over to a brand new team and motorcycle for the 2020 season, FactoryONE Sherco. Steward will once again be aiming to earn the season opener victory in front of his hometown crowd on February 23. Grant will be looking to start out the year with a strong performance after missing the first 4 races last season due to shoulder surgery. Meanwhile, seven-time GNCC National Champion, Kailub Russell has announced that 2020 will be his final bid in the XC1 Open Pro class. Russell will begin his quest for his eighth-consecutive National Championship this Sunday, February 23.

Impact

Over 1,900 racers are expected to compete at the Big Buck GNCC, and this event will draw several thousand spectators from the surrounding community, as well as all over the U.S., ultimately bringing an estimated $1.3 million in revenue to Union County and neighboring areas.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_thumbnail_gncc-racing-logo_2020_2.jpg

Racers to do presentation for students

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of GNCC Racing.

This story courtesy of GNCC Racing.