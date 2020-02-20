$979,000 in school improvements

Charles Warner | The Union Times Sims Middle School will get $45,000 worth of landscaping done as part of the 2019-2020 Capital Projects Plan approved by the Union County Board of School Trustees. The trustees approved a total of $979,000 in capital maintenance and repair projects at local schools for the 2019-2020 school year. Charles Warner | The Union Times Sims Middle School will get $45,000 worth of landscaping done as part of the 2019-2020 Capital Projects Plan approved by the Union County Board of School Trustees. The trustees approved a total of $979,000 in capital maintenance and repair projects at local schools for the 2019-2020 school year.

UNION COUNTY — The remainder of the 2019-2020 school year will be busy with $979,000 in capital improvements being made at schools throughout the Union County School District.

In their February 10 meeting, the Union County Board of School Trustees voted 8-1 with Trustee Mike Massey opposed to approve the allocation of $979,000 for capital maintenance and repair projects at local schools for the 2019-2020 school year. The projects approved by the board and their respective costs are:

Safety And Security

(Required for facility inspections)

• Sidewalks, ramps, and entrances — $8,000

• Steps, stairwells, and railings — $5,000

• Alarm systems (fire and security) — $61,500

• Fencing and gates — $18,000

• Playground surfacing and equipment — $2,500

Safety and Security Subtotal — $95,000

Technology And Instruction

• Back-up power for network systems — $15,000

• Network infrastructure and servers — $20,000

• Classroom Interactive Board (2018 5-year lease with Dell) — $135,000

• Laptops and PCs: Student 1 to 1 and teachers — $100,000

• School and classroom FF&E (includes UCHS trophy cases) — $45,000

Technology and Instruction Subtotal — $315,000

Student Activities

• Gym floor (Sand, paint, finish: Sims, UCHS, JEMS) — $4,000

Student Activities Subtotal — $4,000

Recurring Capital Maintenance And Replacement

(Includes State Inspection Project)

• Painting, flooring, ceilings (surface maintenance) — $125,000

• HVAC replacement (D.O, UCHS, FPES) — $250,000

• School/classroom lighting fixture updates — $20,000

Capital Maintenance and Replacement Subtotal — $395,000

Facilities Improvements And Equipment Replacement

• Landscaping, curbing, and storm drainage — $45,000 (Unanimously approved by the board in a separate vote.)

• Activity vehicle and equipment replacement — $125,000 (Unanimously approved by the board in a separate vote.)

Facilities Improvements And Equipment Replacement Subtotal — $170,000

The $45,000 worth of landscaping, curbing, and storm drainage will be done at Sims Middle School, a project the board asked Union County School District Maintenance Supervisor Mark Haney to include in the 2019-2020 Capital Projects Plan. The board asked Haney to include the Sims project in the plan following his initial presentation of the plan in November 2019. At the February 10 meeting, Haney said the Sims was originally estimated to cost $14,000, but that additional work needed in back of the school had increased the cost of the project to $45,000.

The $125,000 for activity vehicle and equipment replacement includes $82,000 for three new activity vehicles requested by Union County School District Transportation Director Sammy Tucker. Another $18,000 will be used for the upkeep and maintenance of current vehicles. The balance of the funds will be used to purchase used utility trucks from the City of Union for the the District’s Maintenance Department.

Funding for the 2019-2020 Capital Projects Plan will come from $1,052,000 in Capital Project Funds — EFC Bonds (Projected) and $185,000 in CPI — Operations Millage — Technology Plan (Projected Estimates).

Includes landscaping, technology, and vehicles

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

