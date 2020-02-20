A free grocery bag of books

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Friends on Main Bookstore will be giving each of its customers a grocery bag full of free books this Friday and Saturday. Customers will get to choose from the bookstore’s collection the books that interest them, fill up a grocery bag with them and take them home free of charge to enjoy. The bookstore, which is located at 213 West Main Street, Union, will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Friends on Main Bookstore will be giving each of its customers a grocery bag full of free books this Friday and Saturday. Customers will get to choose from the bookstore’s collection the books that interest them, fill up a grocery bag with them and take them home free of charge to enjoy. The bookstore, which is located at 213 West Main Street, Union, will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.

UNION — Do you like reading books? Do you have your own collection of books you enjoy reading? Would you like to add to that collection by getting more books for your reading pleasure? Would you like to get them for free?

If you answered yes to those questions then you’ll want to be at the Friends on Main Bookstore this Friday and Saturday and get yourself a bag full of free books to take home and read.

The Friends on Main Bookstore is operated by the Friends of the Library (FOL), a community group that supports the Union County Carnegie Library and its efforts to serve the people of Union County. The bookstore is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., but this Friday and Saturday it is offering a special bargain to its customers.

In a statement released Saturday, FOL Bookstore Chair Rebecca Rochester announced that “the Friends on Main Bookstore will be giving away a grocery bag of books of your choice to every customer on Friday, February 21 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, February 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. That’s right, free bag of books two days only.”

Friends on Main Bookstore is located in the L.W. Long Resource Center at 213 West Main Street, Union, across from the Union County Courthouse.

FOL Spring Tea At The Carnegie

In addition to operating the Friends on Main Bookstore, the FOL also holds a number of fundraising activities in support of the Union County Carnegie Library including its annual “Tea at the Carnegie.”

The FOL’s Tea at the Carnegie will kick off Union County’s spring social events on March 28 at 1 p.m. The theme of this year’s event is the 20’s and a silent auction will be part of the day’s activities. Period dress and/or hats are encouraged but not required.

Individual seats are $15. To ensure seats together at a table, all names with payments should be mailed together.

Those wanting to take part in the event are encouraged to reserve their seats early. Mail seat reservations to FOL Tea, 307 Pine Street, Union, SC 29379.

If you would like to dress a table, donate an item for the auction, or sponsor a table, contact Rebecca Rochester at 864-466-6981.

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Friends on Main Bookstore will be giving each of its customers a grocery bag full of free books this Friday and Saturday. Customers will get to choose from the bookstore’s collection the books that interest them, fill up a grocery bag with them and take them home free of charge to enjoy. The bookstore, which is located at 213 West Main Street, Union, will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_thumbnail_20200218_080412.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Friends on Main Bookstore will be giving each of its customers a grocery bag full of free books this Friday and Saturday. Customers will get to choose from the bookstore’s collection the books that interest them, fill up a grocery bag with them and take them home free of charge to enjoy. The bookstore, which is located at 213 West Main Street, Union, will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.

At the Friends of the Library Bookstore