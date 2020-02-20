Song histories in words and music

Charles Warner | The Union Times This piano is at the Union County Museum, but it’s not for display like most of the rest of the artifacts there. No, the piano is in the museum’s meeting room and can be used by those meeting there. It was recently put to use by the Union Music Club which held its January meeting at the museum. The club used the piano to perform songs that were presented during the meeting and to accompany club members as they sang. Charles Warner | The Union Times This piano is at the Union County Museum, but it’s not for display like most of the rest of the artifacts there. No, the piano is in the museum’s meeting room and can be used by those meeting there. It was recently put to use by the Union Music Club which held its January meeting at the museum. The club used the piano to perform songs that were presented during the meeting and to accompany club members as they sang.

UNION — The Union Music Club held its first meeting of the new year at 12 noon on January 14, 2020, at the Union County Museum. All attendees enjoyed refreshments provided by Miss Suzy Smith and Mrs. Steve Ramsey.

Recitations, Song, And Reports

Members recited the Invocation and sang the Federation Hymn accompanied on the piano by Ms. Becky Moore. Members then recited the Federation Collect. Secretary Miss Sally Summers read the minutes from the December meeting which were corrected and approved. Treasurer Rev. Sanders Read presented the treasury report. The fundraiser was discussed and Mrs. James Stepp said that the committee would be meeting soon to make plans.

Songs And Poetry

Poetry in Music was presented by Mrs. James Stepp who recited Robert Frost’s poem “Stopping by the Woods on a Snowy Evening.” Hymn of the Month “O, That I Had a Thousand Voices” with lyrics by Johann Mentzer and music by Johann Konig was presented by Miss Sally Summers. Ms. Becky Moore accompanied the group as they sang this hymn. Together We Sing featured Stephen Foster’s “Beautiful Dreamer.” Mrs. George Goings presented the history of this song and played it on the piano.

Song Histories

Miss Sally Summers presented the course of study from the book Songs Sung Red, White, and Blue: The Stories Behind America’s Best-Loved Patriotic Songs by Ace Collins. She shared the history of the song entitled “Columbia, the Gem of the Ocean” by Thomas A’Becket and David T. Shaw, and Mr. Tommy Bishop accompanied the group as they sang. Next, the story behind the patriotic song “Hail to the Chief” with words by Tomas Elli and music by James Sanderson was presented. Mr. Tommy Bishop performed it for the group, also. Finally, the history of the John Philip Sousa song “Stars and Stripes Forever” was shared with the group.

Next Meeting

Members were reminded of the next meeting to be held at 12 noon on February 11 at the home of Mrs. Joe Lawson. The members were asked to come prepared to perform some type of American music or folk music for the program.

Benediction

The meeting adjourned with the members singing the benediction song entitled “The Gift of Song” by Lana M. Bailey accompanied on the piano by Ms. Becky Moore.

Union Music Club holds first 2020 meeting

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union Music Club

