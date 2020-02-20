Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about dining out for Valentine’s Day, a truck in need of some repairs, a local resident in the hospital, the weather, a teenager who violates a curfew and a police officer’s reaction to it, and her dog not leaving trash all over her floor. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about dining out for Valentine’s Day, a truck in need of some repairs, a local resident in the hospital, the weather, a teenager who violates a curfew and a police officer’s reaction to it, and her dog not leaving trash all over her floor.

Happy Valentine’s Day, I’m writing this on Friday. I didn’t have to work late so Chuck took me out to dinner. I think he wanted steak, but we ended up at Kenny’s, a small buffet in Spartanburg. They’ve got the best home cooked meal for a really cheap price. It was one of the places I mentioned, Heart’s, Andy’s or Kenny’s. Now I’m eating Tums, and of course we had ice cream for dessert, so when I walked outside, I was chilled to the bones.

Truck

Don’t forget to send in your bid for the 2005 Dodge Dakota truck, it has 146,585 mileage. and will need a transmission or work on this one, I don’t know anything about vehicles. We’ll open the sealed envelopes at out meeting on February 25 around 7 p.m. Put your bid and name and if you are not there, please put your phone number, inside the envelope.

In The Hospital

I heard the Homer Jacob is not doing too well and is in the hospital in Union. He rented the downstairs apartment from the town for years. So if you’re at the hospital maybe go by and say hello. I read this on Linda and Jay William’s Facebook. We always had a lot of fun with him, and in the evenings he’d spend it at the Waffle House in Union and became a pet of theirs.

Snow

Did you all see the snow the other day, of course, but if you blinked it went away. I tried to take a picture but it didn’t show up, unless you moved the picture on real fast. Oh well, it’s coming and probably a lot of it.

And no wonder everyone is getting sick, you just don’t know how to dress from one day to the next. Leave home and it’s 34 degrees, a couple of hours later, it’s 70, then down to 50, then 28 through the night. How do you dress for the day???

At least up in the North you dressed very warm in the morning and you still needed to be dressed warm at night. You never had to strip off your coat in the middle of the day, like we do now. When we were little we’d be so bundled in layers of clothes, it was a wonder we could even walk, let alone play. PJ’s, regular clothes, leggings, snow pants, sweaters, heavy coats, or just one piece.boots, hats, scarves around the neck and mouth. Did it take all day just to get ready to go out and play.

We’d make igloos then have snowball fights with the neighbors who also has an igloo across from us. Now my kids would make tunnels in the snow and crawl through. That’s how high it would be. Now here, you better wake up about 3 or 4 a.m. to see the snow when it falls because around 8 it might be gone.

I’m telling you all this because it’s coming some day.

Rain

What about all the rain? Our side streets were flooded, and not because we had faulty drains, just because it was raining so hard they couldn’t handle it all. It was this way in Monarch, Union, Chester, etc. I told everyone that you could dive off my back steps at the shop and never hit bottom in my back yard. Some people thought I could make it disappear. Everyone with a business told me that everyone was cancelling. I had 3 people all day. I just spent the day watching it, like everyone else. Oh, I’m sorry I didn’t mention that this was last Thursday.

Joke

Our community still has a teenage curfew law. One night I was listening to my scanner when the police dispatcher said we have a report of a 14 year old male out after curfew. The subject, wearing jeans and a gray sweatshirt, is six-foot four and weighs 265 pounds. After a long pause, one of the patrols replied, As far as I’m concerned, he can go anywhere he wants.

Dog

My dog (the good one that does bad things) hasn’t eaten any furniture lately, not even a cat. But he drags out every piece of trash that is put in the waste container that has a lock and lid. Which doesn’t stop him one bit. I told him last night I didn’t need to waste my money on any trash cans, cause I have to pick up the floor every night. I was shocked that tonight there wasn’t a thing on the floor.

Good night and call if you want at 864-545-6652.

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about dining out for Valentine’s Day, a truck in need of some repairs, a local resident in the hospital, the weather, a teenager who violates a curfew and a police officer’s reaction to it, and her dog not leaving trash all over her floor. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_web1_Town-of-Lockhart.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about dining out for Valentine’s Day, a truck in need of some repairs, a local resident in the hospital, the weather, a teenager who violates a curfew and a police officer’s reaction to it, and her dog not leaving trash all over her floor.

News Around Lockhart