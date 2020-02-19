Varsity Boys host Powdersville

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Varsity Boys Basketball Team is now in the second round of the AAA Boys Basketball Playoffs.

In a statement released this afternoon, Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert announced that “our Varsity Boys Basketball team defeated Chester last (Tuesday) night.”

As a result of their victory, Sherbert said the Varsity Boys “will be hosting Powdersville in the second round of the AAA Boys Basketball Playoffs Friday night (February 21) at the UCHS gym. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Please come out and support our Jackets!”

Per South Carolina High School League:

• Only SCHSL passes will be accepted for playoff games.

• Playoff tickets are $6 each.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County High School District.

