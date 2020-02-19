Pray to God to share His love with others

Charles Warner | The Union Times Bethel Baptist Church, 904 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville, will hold an Appreciation Program for Trustee Willie James Harris sponsored by the Bethel Baptist Church Family on Sunday, February 23, at 2 p.m. Everyone is invited. The message will be delivered by the Rev. James E. Tillotson. Come and celebrate this occasion with us. Charles Warner | The Union Times Bethel Baptist Church, 904 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville, will hold an Appreciation Program for Trustee Willie James Harris sponsored by the Bethel Baptist Church Family on Sunday, February 23, at 2 p.m. Everyone is invited. The message will be delivered by the Rev. James E. Tillotson. Come and celebrate this occasion with us.

Read 1 Corinthians 3:6-11

The Lord declares, “[My word] shall not return to me empty, but it shall accomplish that which I purpose, and succeed in the thing for which I sent it.”

— Isaiah 55:11 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear Lord, please guide us to participate in making disciples for you. Show us the people you have placed in our lives with whom we can share your love. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: How will I get involved in spreading the gospel?