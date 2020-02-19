Sherfield running for Sheriff

UNION COUNTY — A veteran of nearly 30 years in law enforcement including more than a quarter century with the Union County Sheriff’s Office is running for the Democratic nomination for Sheriff of Union County.

In a statement released Friday, Maj. John Sherfield said that “I am honored and pleased to announce today that I will be a Democratic candidate for Union County Sheriff.”

A Union County native, Sherfield pointed out that he has 29 years and 7 months of continuous experience in law enforcement including 25 1/2 years with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

“Before coming to (the) Union County Sheriff’s Office I began as a Correctional Officer at the Cross Anchor Correctional Institution in 1990 and then was hired by the Whitmire Police Department in 1992,” Sherfield said. “I attended and graduated (from) the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy and was later hired by Sheriff Wells at the Union County Sheriff’s Office in 1994 as a Deputy Sheriff. I was later promoted to Corporal, then shift Sergeant.

“In 2001, I was transferred to the Narcotics Division and promoted to Lieutenant,” he said. “In 2016, I was promoted to Captain and then Major in 2017 when I began to supervise both the Narcotics and Criminal Investigation Division of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.”

Like other members of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Sherfield’s main focus is on law enforcement in Union County, but, particularly where drugs are concerned, crime and criminals are no respecters or county lines or any other borders and so Sherfield has over the years worked with many other law enforcement agencies. The press release list the following agencies that Sherfield, as a Narcotics Officer, has worked with over the years on drug investigations:

Union Public Safety Department

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office

Spartanburg Public Safety Department

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

Gaffney Police Department

Jonesville Police Department

Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

Greenville Police Department

York County Sheriff’s Office

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

Newberry County Sheriff’s Office

Whitmire Police Department

Chester County Sheriff’s Office

Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Richland County Sheriff’s Office

South Carolina Highway Patrol

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED)

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC)

South Carolina Labor and Licensing Agency

United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Agency (ATF)

Department of Homeland Security

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

The press release points out that these drug investigations included not only counties in South Carolina, but also the states of Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, Texas, California, and Colorado, as well as the nation of Mexico.

Sherfield’s work with other law enforcement agencies to combat crime across county, state, and even national lines also resulted in his leading a multi-county crime fighting organization.

“In 2017, I was asked by Sheriff Underwood of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office to head a newly-formed Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force he formed between Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Sheriff’s Office, and Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office which was intended to combine resources to work high crime areas in each county which included roadways, hotels, motels, residential and business areas,” Sherfield said. “In 2018, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office also joined this Task Force.

“This Task Force has been very successful in fighting crime in all four counties, making arrests for Drug/Narcotics Violations, Human Trafficking and Prostitution Violations, Firearm Violations, and apprehending Armed Robbery and Burglary suspects along with numerous traffic-related arrests while working I-77 and I-26,” he said. “As the Major of the Narcotics and CID Division of the Union County Sheriff’s Office I have been able to form great working relationships with all the above agencies and their personnel and still maintain those relationships today.”

Over the course of his career, Sherfield has been recognized by the sheriffs he has served under for his achievements as a deputy.

“I have been fortunate to be honored by both Sheriff Wells (1997) and Sheriff Taylor (2009) as Deputy of the Year for the Union County Sheriff’s Office,” Sherfield said. “In 2019, I was also awarded Special Response Team Member of the Year.”

During his career in law enforcement, Sherfield has brought to justice thousands of criminals and was even part of a historic drug bust.

“In November 2002, the Narcotics Unit seized nearly 3,000 Marijuana plants in Union County with an estimated street value of $6 million which is the largest drug seizure in Union County Sheriff’s Office history,” Sherfield said. “I have made and been part of thousands of arrests for all different types of violations. I have had numerous cases prosecuted in Federal Court. As the Criminal Investigations Supervisor I have assisted in the investigations of some of the most heinous crimes imaginable including Murder, Suicides, Violent Burglaries, Shooting, Poisoning, Arson, and Assaults.”

Sherfield is also a member of the Union County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team (SRT) “and trained on a regular basis with this group. I know the policies and procedures of this group and the dynamics of operations.”

The knowledge, experience, and insights he’s gained over the past 30 years is what Sherfield said he will bring to the Office of Sheriff if elected and use to help make changes he said will improve law enforcement in Union County.

“As Sheriff of Union County I vow to provide equal law enforcement protection to every community in Union County and to treat every citizen with equal fairness and the professionalism that they deserve,” Sherfield said. “I will rebuild the Sheriff’s Office by restructuring personnel to put more deputies on the roads patrolling all of Union County which will help deter criminal activity.

“I will rebuild the Uniform Patrol Division by implementing a uniform policy so all deputies will wear the same uniform attire and drive patrol cars that are marked the same and are the same color instead of what they have now,” he said. “I am a firm believer in training and I will work diligently to improve training at the Sheriff’s Office in all aspects, but especially in dealing with the mentally ill and the elderly.”

Sherfield said he will also take steps to rebuild employee morale and improve the retention of deputies.

“I will restore morale within the Sheriff’s Office and Communications Department by giving awards for Deputy of the Quarter and having incentives for the deputies who achieve the highest academic scores while attending the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy,” Sherfield said. “I will improve deputy retention by listening to employees and taking their suggestions under consideration to improve the department as a whole.”

Sherfield said he will also take steps to improve the Sheriff’s Office’s relationships with the county’s rural communities and outlying municipalities.

“I want to improve community and law enforcement relations and I will do this by regularly attending town council meetings in Lockhart, Jonesville, and Carlisle, and meeting with not only their elected officials but anyone that would like to discuss the issues,” Sherfield said. “I will hold town hall-type meetings in other areas such as the Buffalo, Cross Keys, and Whitmire areas to speak to citizens in those areas about their concerns. I will discuss rebuilding the Crime Watch programs and Neighbor Helping Neighbor programs in rural communities to not only deter crime, but to help neighbors get to know their neighbors which will build a stronger community.”

Sherfield said he will also make administrative changes to the Sheriff’s Office that will make needed improvements in the operation of the office.

“As Sheriff, I would put my office back in the Courthouse where the citizens could easily locate me and be able to dicuss their concerns,” Sherfield said. “I will write a policy manual that will apply equally to every deputy and meets the needs of the Union County Sheriff’s Office. I will submit a true and accurate budget to the Union County Council which will reflect the needs of the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Union Communications Department.”

Sherfield concluded his announcement by saying that “as the Sheriff of Union County I will promise to manage the taxpayers money efficiently and to restore the dignity of the Sheriff’s position as it should be by maintaining a fair and professional relationship with all of Union County’s citizens in an effort to rebuild the trust that has been lost.”

