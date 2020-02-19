USC Union’s ‘Angels in the Outfield’

Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union Lady Bantams faced off against Patrick Henry Community College this past Saturday, their first games since the deaths of their teammates Grace Revels and Mia Stokes in an automobile accident on February 7. This message on the back of the jacket of a fan of the team at Saturday’s games was a reminder that the two young women live on in the hearts and minds of their families, friends, and fans. USC Union will hold a service at “The Coop,” the home field of the Lady Bantams, this Friday (February 21) at 6 p.m. honoring the memories of the young ladies. Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union Lady Bantams faced off against Patrick Henry Community College this past Saturday, their first games since the deaths of their teammates Grace Revels and Mia Stokes in an automobile accident on February 7. This message on the back of the jacket of a fan of the team at Saturday’s games was a reminder that the two young women live on in the hearts and minds of their families, friends, and fans. USC Union will hold a service at “The Coop,” the home field of the Lady Bantams, this Friday (February 21) at 6 p.m. honoring the memories of the young ladies.

Memorial

USC Union would like to invite the community to join us on Friday, February 21, at 6 p.m. at The Coop (formerly known as City Park) to honor the memories of our two Lady Bantams that were tragically killed on Friday, February 7.

An Evening Of Recognition

The New Breed SED Ministry will be observing an evening of recognition for black entrepreneurs and leaders among Union County.

This program will be given to honor the African-Americans within the black community here in Union County that have contributed and dedicated their services for the advancement of the African-American people.

This event will be hosted by USC-Union on Saturday, February 22, at 5 p.m.

The speaker for the occasion is Reverend Elijah Ray of the Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church in Union.

Look forward to seeing you there.

Black History Celebration

Corinth Baptist Church Sunday School Department will sponsor a Black History Celebration on Sunday, February 23, beginning at 9 a.m.

At the 10 a.m. Worship Service the guest speak will be Rev. Patterson from Spartanburg.

The public is invited to attend.

Debra Clayton, Superintendent of Sunday School.

Lacretia Bush, Assistant Superintendent of Sunday School.

Rev. J.A. Calhoun, Pastor.

Black History Commemoration

Foster Chapel Baptist Church, Jonesville, will end its Black History Month tribute, Sunday, February 23, at 10 a.m. with Dr. Tonya Means, Principal of Sims Middle School, Union, as guest speaker.

Theme for the month is “African Americans and the Vote.”

Everyone is invited.

Black History Celebration

The New Hope Horizon United Christian Church will celebrate Black History on Sunday, February 23, during the 11 a.m. service.

The speaker will be Mr. Ernest (Tim-Boo) Talley of Union.

You are invited.

Orlando S. Allen, Pastor.

Brotherhood Program

Maple Ridge Brotherhood Program will be Sunday, February 23, at 11 a.m.

Rev. Paul Rice will be the speaker.

The public is invited.

Appreciation Program

Bethel Baptist Church, 904 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville, will hold an Appreciation Program for Trustee Willie James Harris sponsored by the Bethel Baptist Church Family on Sunday, February 23, at 2 p.m.

Everyone is invited.

The message will be delivered by the Rev. James E. Tillotson.

Come and celebrate this occasion with us.

Senior Citizens Meeting

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet at Covenant Baptist Church Social Hall at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, and have a covered dish meal.

David Lawson will be singing.

Memberships are due.

Come join the friendship.

Rev. James E. Tillotson, Pastor.

Gospel Quarter Singing

Bethany AME Church will present a Gospel Quartet Singing on Saturday February 29, at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

The event will feature the Mitchell Gospel Singers, Wellford;, Voices of Harmony, Cowpens; Christ Radicals, Lauren; The Joylites, Gaffney; Carolina Boys, Spartanburg; FOCUS, Belton.

A general offering will be accepted with all proceeds going toward the Bethany AME Youth Ministry.

Pastor Rev. Ronald McFadden.

February At Union County 4-H

These are the 4-H events in Union County for the month of February.

• Saturday, February 15 — Anderson Pig Show Clinic & Fun Show

• Tuesday, February 18, 3:30 p.m. — 4-H Baking Buddies in the Meeting Room at Clemson Extension.

• Thursday, February 20, at 6:30 p.m. — 4-H Basketball Game

• Thursday, February 20, at 7 p.m. — 4-H Poultry Club in the Flower Building at Clemson Extension.

• Friday, February 21 — Upstate Winter Pig Project Show at the Union County Fairgrounds, Weigh-In at 5 p.m. and Show at 6:30 p.m.

• Monday, February 24 — Senior Teen Weekend Registration Deadline

• Thursday, February 27 — 4-H Shooting Sports in the Flower Building at Clemson Extension.

Union County 4-H

120 Kirby StreetUnion, SC 29379

864-427-6259, Ext 113

[email protected]

www.clemson.edu/union

Local, Regional, and State 4-H

There are plenty of 4-H opportunities for everyone at the local, regional, and state levels. 4-H has projects and events that include animals, gardening, science, engineering, shooting sports, food & nutrition, leadership training, and many other opportunities.

Here are just a few upcoming events:

February 21-23 — 4-H Forestry Clinic

February 28 — 4-H/FFA WHEP Registration Deadline

March 6-8 — SC 4-H Senior Teen Weekend

March 10 — 4-H Legislative Day

March 14 — 4-H SC 4-H/FFA WHEP Contest

April 3 — 4-H Small Garden Project Registration Deadline

April 3 — 4-H Livestock Judging Competition

May 15 — State 4-H Horse Show Registration Deadline

We will highlight some of these projects and events in Clover Clips, but be sure to check the website and Facebook for more de-tails. Some of the events and projects do re-quire pre-registration and there are deadlines.

As always, if you have questions about any 4-H activities, you may contact the Union County 4-H Office @ (864) 427-6259.https://www.clemson.edu/extension/union

4-H Senior Teen Weekend

Youth ages 14 to 18 that are interested in attending Senior Teen Weekend contact us at the 4-H office for information on registration. This is a great opportunity to meet 4-H’ers from all over SC and also get to experience 4-H on the state level. The cost is $115 and forms are due by February 24. SC 4-H Senior Teen Weekend is March 6-8, 2020.

4-H Summer Fun!!

Keep in mind that summer day camp season will be here before you know it! There will be some fun camps for all ages. A list will be out soon for early sign-ups.

Don’t forget about the State 4-H Club Camps as well. Camp Long is in June and Camp Bob Cooper is in July. More information will be available on these state camps soon.

Upstate 4-H Poultry Projects

Registration is open for this year’s 4-H Pullet Chain and the 4-H Laying Flock Project. In the pullet project, youth have the option of raising 12 or 25 pullets, and choosing from three breeds — Golden Comets, Barred Plymouth Rocks, and Ameraucanas. The deposit for 12 birds is $35 and the deposit for 25 birds is $70. Registration and payment must be received by 8 a.m. on March 2, 2020.

The 4-H Laying Flock Project is for youth that already have chickens. Participants can still show their chickens along with those in the 4-H Pullet Chain. Registration must be received by May 1, 2020.

Visit the website posted below for more in-formation and to register.

https://www.clemson.edu/extension/abbeville/4h/projects/upstate-poultry/index.htm

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer. Should you require special accommodations due to a disability, please notify our office ten days prior to the event

February At The UCAC

• Painting with Coffee

Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Toddler Time

All tiny artists 4 years old & younger are welcome! Parents do need to stay during the class. Be ready for some fun, messy art!

Friday, February 28, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., $5 for members/$10 nonmembers

Now is the time to join UCAC! Members receive discounts on classes, events, and camps! Already a member? Renew your membership today!

Now accepting payments online!

For more information about this month’s activities at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery call 864-429-2817 or email www.ucacarts.com or visit www.Facebook.com/Union Arts.

FOL Spring Tea At The Carnegie

Ticket sales for the FOL Spring Tea at the Carnegie will go through March 24.

The Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library’s Tea at the Carnegie will kick off Union County’s spring social events on the fourth Saturday in March, March 28 at 1 p.m. The theme is the 20’s and a silent auction will be part of the day’s fun. Period Dress and/or hats are encouraged but not required.

Individual seats are $15. To ensure seats together at a table, all names with payments should be mailed together.

Reserve your seat early. Mail seat reservations to FOL Tea, 307 Pine Street, Union, SC 29379.

If you would like to dress a table, donate an item for the auction, or sponsor a table, contact Rebecca Rochester at 864-466-6981.

2020 Union County DSN Board Meeting Dates

These are the dates for the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Union County Disabilities and Special Needs Board for 2020.

• Wednesday, February 26

• Wednesday, March 25

• Wednesday, April 22

• Wednesday, May 27

• Wednesday, June 24

• Wednesday, August 26

• Wednesday, September 23

• Wednesday, October 28

• Tuesday, November 24

All meetings will be held at noon at the Administrative Office Conference Room, 226 South Gadberry Street, Union.

2020 Union County Council Meeting Dates

These are the dates for the meetings of Union County Council for 2020. All meetings are held the second Tuesday of the month and begin at 5:30 p.m.

• March 10, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• April 14, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• May 12, 2020 — Lockhart Power Company

• June 16, 2020 — Union County Courthouse (Primary on June 9)

• July 14, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• August 11, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• September 8, 2020 — Carlisle Town Hall

• October 13, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

• November 10, 2020 — Jonesville Town Hall

• December 8, 2020 — Union County Courthouse

The meetings will be held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

2020 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

These are the dates for the meetings of the Union County Board of School Trustees for 2020. All meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.

• February 24, 2020 — Sims Middle School

• March 9, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• March 23, 2020 — Union County High School

• April 13, 2020 — District Office (Budget Workshop)

• April 27, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 11, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 8, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 22, 2020 — Meet if budget has not been approved

• July 27, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 10, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 24, 2020 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 14 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 28, 2020 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 12, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 26, 2020 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 9, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 23, 2020 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 14, 2020 — Union County Career and Technology Center

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

Floral Arrangement Workshop

Join the Piedmont Physic Garden on Thursday, February 20, from 2-4 p.m. for our Floral Arrangement Workshop with Floral Designer Grantham Wood. Come learn important tips on how to create beautiful, floral arrangements with plants from your own winter garden.

The workshop will be held at the PPG headquarters at 301 East South Street in Union, SC.

Space is limited. General admission is $20.

Discounts apply for all garden members.

Reserve your spot via our Facebook page or on our Events page at

www.piedmontphysicgarden.org

For questions, please call us at 864-427-2556. We look forward to seeing you!

Applications Being Accepted

Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications for children in the Union County area ages 3 and 4 and for infants and toddlers from birth to 3 and pregnant mothers for the 2020-2021 program year.

Head Start/Early Head Start emphasizes school readiness by incorporating a research-based curriculum and implementing the mentoring-coaching component. Information and activities are provided to parents throughout the year to smooth their transition into Kindergarten. We include services for the entire family through Parent and Family engagement activities such as monthly parent meetings which include Grandparent and Fatherhood programs. We also assist families with medical and dental needs, including vision, hearing, and developmental screenings and provide special education services for children with special needs.

Head Start/Early Head Start serves children with special needs including but not limited to children with development, vision and hearing impairment, speech, and orthopedic impairment. Children birth to age 3 receiving Early Intervention Services through Part C (Baby Net) automatically qualify.

Head Start/Early Head Start participates in the USDA Child Care Food Program and breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to the Head Start children, and formula, breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to the Early Head Start children at no cost to the families. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

A legal birth certificate/documented proof of age, certificate of immunization, up to date physical, and proof of income for the 2019 calendar year are needed to apply. Families must meet the Federal income guidelines in order to qualify. Children with special needs qualify regardless of family income.

The Head Start/Early Head Start center in the Union County area is located at the Jonesville Center, 514 Alman Street in Jonesville. For more information and/or to make an appointment, please call 864-674-6014.

Chinese Auction

Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church Vision 2025 Harvest Rally will present a Chinese Auction on Saturday, March 7, at from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Pacolet River Baptist Association Building.

Items to be auctioned including gift baskets, home goods, small appliances, a 50’ TV, cake, and more.

General item tickets are $5 and larger item tickets are $10.

Drop tickets — 10-11:45 a.m.

For more information email [email protected] or phone 864-427-2555.

www.wyattschurch.org.

Retirement Group

Carlisle Finishing Retirement Group formerly Cone Mills will meet Saturday, March 14, agt 9 a.m. for breakfast at Covenant Baptist Church.

All employees and former employees are welcome.

Summer Employment

The USDA Forest Service, Enoree Ranger District is seeking young men and women, ages 15-18, who are interested in summer employment with the USDA Forest Service in the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). Crew members will earn minimum wage ($7.25 per hour), working 40 hours per week for eight weeks (June 8-July 31, 2020).

The YCC program teaches young adults about the forest environment by engaging them in the management of natural resources. Students gain hands-on experience working on a variety of projects such as: trail building, campground maintenance and renovation, noxious weed removal, wildlife monitoring, and soil and water restoration. These and other projects serve to benefit the forest and its ecosystems. It’s an excellent introduction for youths interested in pursuing a natural resources career.

Applicants will be tasked daily with hard physical work in an outdoor environment under potentially adverse weather conditions and rough terrain. Crew members are responsible for their daily transportation to the Enoree Ranger District office near Whitmire. Each participant must provide his/her work boots, proper work clothes, a backpack, and a daily lunch. The USDA Forest Service will provide project tools, safety equipment, and training and transportation to and from project work sites each morning.

Those interested can pick up an application from the guidance counselors at local high schools in Union, Newberry, Chester, Laurens and Fairfield counties. The Enoree Ranger District office also has applications available at: Enoree Ranger District, 20 Work Center Road, Whitmire, SC 29178, telephone (803) 276-4810.

The district will choose enrollees based on answers to application questions contained on the form. So be concise and diligent in answering the questions. Submit printed applications to USDA Forest Service, 20 Work Center Road, Whitmire, SC 29178 by April 16, 2020. Completed applications can also be emailed to [email protected]

For more information about the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests and its four ranger districts across South Carolina, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/scnfs. We hope you enjoy your visit to the National Forests!

Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union Lady Bantams faced off against Patrick Henry Community College this past Saturday, their first games since the deaths of their teammates Grace Revels and Mia Stokes in an automobile accident on February 7. This message on the back of the jacket of a fan of the team at Saturday’s games was a reminder that the two young women live on in the hearts and minds of their families, friends, and fans. USC Union will hold a service at “The Coop,” the home field of the Lady Bantams, this Friday (February 21) at 6 p.m. honoring the memories of the young ladies. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_thumbnail_20200215_134719.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The USC Union Lady Bantams faced off against Patrick Henry Community College this past Saturday, their first games since the deaths of their teammates Grace Revels and Mia Stokes in an automobile accident on February 7. This message on the back of the jacket of a fan of the team at Saturday’s games was a reminder that the two young women live on in the hearts and minds of their families, friends, and fans. USC Union will hold a service at “The Coop,” the home field of the Lady Bantams, this Friday (February 21) at 6 p.m. honoring the memories of the young ladies.