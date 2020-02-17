Varsity Basketball teams in playoffs

UNION COUNTY — The Union County High School Girls Basketball and Boys Basketball teams are in the AAA playoffs and the action begins this (Monday) evening and continues Tuesday evening.

In a statement released this morning, Union County School District Director Scott Sherbert announced that the teams will be playing their first games of the playoffs at the following times as the following locations:

• Union County High School Girls Basketball will be on the road today (Monday, February 17) at Camden for the first round of the Girls AAA Basketball Playoffs. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m.

• The Union County High School Boys Basketball team will be hosting the first round of the AAA Boys Basketball playoffs tomorrow (Tuesday, February 18) at the UCHS gym. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

“Our Varsity Basketball teams will both be in the playoffs starting today!” Sherber said. “The brackets were finally released on Saturday.

”Our girls team will be a #3 seed on the road, traveling to #2 seed Camden today for the first round game beginning at 7 p.m.,” he said. “The boys team, a #1 seed, will be hosting #4 seed Chester tomorrow night, also at 7 p.m.”

Sherbert pointed out that “it is single elimination, so it is win or go home! It will depend on the outcomes of the games in the girls bracket as to where they would be in the second round. If the boys win, they would be at home again on Friday. “

The press release also states that per South Carolina High School League:

• Only SCHSL passes will be accepted for playoff games.

• Playoff tickets are $6 each.

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.

