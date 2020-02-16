How we can fight our battles

How do you approach day to day issues and fight your battles? Does your strategy change depending on the circumstance? Do you decide whether or not to even fight at all if the odds are not in your favor? We often think of our own physical strength, knowledge, cunning wit, or maybe even our ability to shut people and pain out of our hearts and minds. But when we consider what Paul wrote to the Ephesians in chapter 6 verse 12, we realize that much of our effort is often misplaced. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

Paul is writing to the church at Ephesus but this message is for Christians everywhere. He wanted his readers to understand that Satan has a powerful army whose goal is to defeat the believers of Christ. The same is true for us today. When we believe in Christ, then this same “power, darkness, and spiritual wickedness” becomes our enemy as well. While the struggle is very real with people around us, we need to be aware that people [themselves] are not our enemy, but the force behind them. Hence, our battle is not with people but oppression of evil. This is something that cannot be fought with human strength, wit, or reasoning.

If you’ve been struggling and stressing over certain issues in your life, let me encourage you today to seek God’s help by inviting His presence to surround you and fight for you. When people and problems begin to frustrate us, we must remember our fight is not against “flesh and blood” because this world will always be filled with evil. Instead, we we must focus our energy on spreading the joy and peace of Jesus Christ.

When people and problems around you begin to burden you down, fight back by lifting them up in prayer. We can’t stop anger with anger or exchange one bad attitude for another. If we want to conquer in this world, we need to have a positive plan of action. If evil defeats evil, then we still end up with evil. So, if you want more good in this world then we need to start wielding it in our daily lives! It takes a supernatural weapon to fight a supernatural enemy and God’s power is provided to us through the Holy Spirit which can surround us with His armor.

I pray, “Father, let me be reminded in times of discouragement and frustration that I will only see defeat in the event that I surrender. You have already fought, and won, each battle I face through the work of Jesus Christ at Calvary. Let me be ever mindful to equip myself each day with Your armor and use the Word of God to speak against all opposition. Thank You Lord for loving me and let my prayer always be to show that same love and kindness to all those around me, in Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

