Carnegie Corner: Closed for President’s Day

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Carnegie Library will be closed Monday, February 17, in honor of President's Day. The library will reopen Tuesday, February 18, giving patrons the opportunity to enjoy the new books and DVDs it has recently added to its collection.

Upcoming Events

February 17-22

Monday, February 17

LIBRARY CLOSED for President’s Day

Tuesday Storytime | February 18 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library

Ages 0-4

Black History Trivia & Games | February 18 | 4-6 PM | Children’s Area, Library

For All Ages

Inclusive Hour | February 21 | 3-4 PM | Children’s Area, Library

For All Ages

Job Searching?

RL Enterprise is recruiting! Stop by the library on Tuesday, February 18 from 10 a.m.-noon to find out more information.

New Items Added

Search our catalog and place items on hold!

Adult DVD

Doctor Sleep

Last Christmas

The Good Liar

The House that Jack Built

Adult Fiction

Do me baby by Angie Daniels

Gays of our lives by Kris Ripper

Popular music in America: The beat goes on by Michael Campbell

Adult Kit

Living Language: Arabic, Complete Edition

Living Language: Essential Brazilian Portuguese by Dulce Marcello

Living Language: Essential Chinese

Living Language: Essential French

Living Language: Essential German

Living Language: Essential Greek by Stamatina Mastorakou

Essential Hebrew by Amit Shaked Pasman

Living Language: Essential Korean

Living Language: Essential Spanish

Adult Non-Fiction

Jazz 101 by John F. Szwed

Juvenile DVD

Playing with Fire

Juvenile Non-Fiction

From Ragtime to Hip-Hop by Adam Woog

Young Adult Fiction

Archenemies by Marissa Meyer

Blood heir by Amélie Wen Zhao

Girls like us by Randi Pink

Odd one out by Nic Stone

Pet by Akwaeke Emezi

Renegades by Marissa Meyer

Someday we will fly by Rachel DeWoskin

Supernova by Marissa Meyer

Tears of frost by Bree Barton

The Guinevere deception by Kiersten White

The babysitters coven by Kate Williams

The conference of the birds by Ransom Riggs

The secret commonwealth by Philip Pullman

There will come a darkness: An age of darkness novel by Katy Rose Pool

Wayward son by Rainbow Rowell

Who put this song on? by Morgan Parker

Young Adult Graphic Novel

My hero academia. Vol. 22, by Kōhei Horikoshi

Speak: The graphic novel by Laurie Halse Anderson

Young Adult Non-Fiction

ACT Prep 2020

Dissenter on the bench: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life & work by Victoria Ortiz

Girlish by Alana Wulff

Grammar Girl presents the ultimate writing guide for students by Mignon Fogarty

Peterson’s How to get money for College 2020

Spies: The secret showdown between America and Russia by Marc Favreau

