Carnegie Corner: Closed for President’s Day

Upcoming Events
February 17-22
Monday, February 17
LIBRARY CLOSED for President’s Day
Tuesday Storytime | February 18 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library
Ages 0-4
Black History Trivia & Games | February 18 | 4-6 PM | Children’s Area, Library
For All Ages
Inclusive Hour | February 21 | 3-4 PM | Children’s Area, Library
For All Ages
Job Searching?
RL Enterprise is recruiting! Stop by the library on Tuesday, February 18 from 10 a.m.-noon to find out more information.
New Items Added .
Search our catalog and place items on hold!
Adult DVD
Doctor Sleep
Last Christmas
The Good Liar
The House that Jack Built
Adult Fiction
Do me baby by Angie Daniels
Gays of our lives by Kris Ripper
Popular music in America: The beat goes on by Michael Campbell
Adult Kit
Living Language: Arabic, Complete Edition
Living Language: Essential Brazilian Portuguese by Dulce Marcello
Living Language: Essential Chinese
Living Language: Essential French
Living Language: Essential German
Living Language: Essential Greek by Stamatina Mastorakou
Essential Hebrew by Amit Shaked Pasman
Living Language: Essential Korean
Living Language: Essential Spanish
Adult Non-Fiction
Jazz 101 by John F. Szwed
Juvenile DVD
Playing with Fire
Juvenile Non-Fiction
From Ragtime to Hip-Hop by Adam Woog
Young Adult Fiction
Archenemies by Marissa Meyer
Blood heir by Amélie Wen Zhao
Girls like us by Randi Pink
Odd one out by Nic Stone
Pet by Akwaeke Emezi
Renegades by Marissa Meyer
Someday we will fly by Rachel DeWoskin
Supernova by Marissa Meyer
Tears of frost by Bree Barton
The Guinevere deception by Kiersten White
The babysitters coven by Kate Williams
The conference of the birds by Ransom Riggs
The secret commonwealth by Philip Pullman
There will come a darkness: An age of darkness novel by Katy Rose Pool
Wayward son by Rainbow Rowell
Who put this song on? by Morgan Parker
Young Adult Graphic Novel
My hero academia. Vol. 22, by Kōhei Horikoshi
Speak: The graphic novel by Laurie Halse Anderson
Young Adult Non-Fiction
ACT Prep 2020
Dissenter on the bench: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life & work by Victoria Ortiz
Girlish by Alana Wulff
Grammar Girl presents the ultimate writing guide for students by Mignon Fogarty
Peterson’s How to get money for College 2020
Spies: The secret showdown between America and Russia by Marc Favreau
