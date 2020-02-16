GNCC returning to Union County

Photo by Ken Hill The 46th Annual Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) season kicks off Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. Photo by Ken Hill The 46th Annual Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) season kicks off Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. Photo by Darrin Chapman South Carolina natives, and brothers, Grant and Steward Baylor are excited for the 2020 season aboard their new team. They will be part of the 46th Annual Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) season kick-off Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. Photo by Darrin Chapman South Carolina natives, and brothers, Grant and Steward Baylor are excited for the 2020 season aboard their new team. They will be part of the 46th Annual Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) season kick-off Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina. Photo by Ken Hill The College The College A (16-21) competitor, Cameron Abee is excited for the 46th Annual Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) season opener in his hometown of Union, South Carolina. Photo by Ken Hill The College The College A (16-21) competitor, Cameron Abee is excited for the 46th Annual Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) season opener in his hometown of Union, South Carolina. Photo by Ken Hill Back in 2018 Kailub Russell (#1) and Thad Duvall (#989) put on quite the show at Big Buck as they came into the finish just seconds apart. There will be quite a show at the Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina, when the 46th Annual Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) season kicks off Saturday, February 22, 2020. Photo by Ken Hill Back in 2018 Kailub Russell (#1) and Thad Duvall (#989) put on quite the show at Big Buck as they came into the finish just seconds apart. There will be quite a show at the Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina, when the 46th Annual Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) season kicks off Saturday, February 22, 2020.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is set to return to Union, South Carolina on February 22 and 23 for the Big Buck GNCC at the Big Buck Farm. Big Buck will return as the series opener, after severe weather conditions forced the race to be cancelled in 2019. Big Buck will also welcome the Micro (50cc) ATV and bike riders back to the event schedule.

Riders will compete through an off-road course consisting of wooded trails, field sections, and unique obstacles on highly tuned dirt bikes and four-wheeled ATVs. Racers will include top talent, such as U.S. National Champions and World Champions from Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The world’s premier off-road racing series has been traveling to Union County since 1997, making it one of the oldest continuous stops on the circuit.

This event also offers great opportunity for local racers to showcase their talents in front of their hometown crowd. Hailing from an hour away are the duo of Steward Baylor Jr. and his brother, Grant Baylor, who will compete in the premier XC1 Open Pro class on Sunday afternoon. Last season, Steward finished third overall in the National Championship standings and claimed the season opener win at the Wild Boar in Florida.

The Baylor brothers have made the switch over to a brand new team and motorcycle for the 2020 season, FactoryONE Sherco. Steward will once again be aiming to earn the season opener victory in front of his hometown crowd on February 23. Grant will be looking to start out the year with a strong performance after missing the first 4 races last season due to shoulder surgery.

The GNCC On-Track School Program returns for the 2020 season with the first visit taking place at Jonesville Elementary/Middle School in Jonesville, South Carolina. The Jonesville school boasts over 600 students from kindergarten through eighth grade, and will take place from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. in the gymnasium. The GNCC Racing On-Track Program is a free school program that focuses on goal setting, perseverance, motorcycle safety and anti-bullying. The presentation is centered around the ideas taught in school, but the message is delivered to students in a new and unique way making it a hit with the crowd.

Over 1,900 racers are expected to compete at the Big Buck GNCC, and this event will draw several thousand spectators from the surrounding community, as well as all over the U.S., ultimately bringing an estimated $1.3 million in revenue to Union County and neighboring areas.

The event is co-sanctioned with SETRA, a series that produces local racing events in the Southeast, and will ultimately bring out a full slate of local racers. All local riders are invited and encouraged to compete in the event, as GNCC Racing offers classes for riders of all skill and experience levels. The amateur race entry fee is only $50 and racers can pre-register or sign up at the event. To learn more about GNCC Racing, refer to the GNCC 101 webpage.

Local racers expected to compete Saturday, February 22 on ATVs will be: Blaise Cooke (College A 16-21), Harrison Lindsey (125 Sr. 12-15), Cameron Abee (College A 16-21), Jaron Dawkins (College B 16-21), Haile Fowler (Girls 8-15), Morgan Solesbee (WXC), Brian Russell (19+ C), Bryon Russell (4×4 B), Deegan Hancock (70 CVT 6-11), Justin Turner, Joey Coogler (Senior A 40+), Kelton Harbin (College A 16-21), Chuck Norris (Sportsman A/B), Ryan Reed (Super Sr. 45+), Zachary Jones (4×4 A), Bobby Clark (30+ C), Preston Rhodes (35+ C) and Connor Walker (YXC2 Super Mini Jr. 12-13).

Local racers expected to compete Sunday, February 23 on motorcycles will be: Grant Baylor (XC1 Open Pro), Steward Baylor Jr. (XC1 Open Pro), Zach Tussell (Open A), Trent Gaines (50cc Sr. 6-7), John Berry IV (65cc 7-9), Bobby Pearson (Silver Masters A 55+), Caleb Wood (MXC1 & 65cc 7-9), Trent Wood (YXC1 Super Mini Sr. 14-15), Caleb Lane (YXC1 Super Mini Sr. 14-15), Jason Raines (FMF XC3), Prestin Raines (Women), Austin Sentell (4-Stroke C Lites), Alli Phillips (Women), Andrew Segars (85cc 7-11), Raymie Segars, Johnlee Campbell (250 A), Chase Hayes (250 A), Zack Hayes (XC2 250 Pro), Brody Johnson (250 A), Jonathan Johnson (XC2 250 Pro) Kane Martin (65cc 7-9) and Todd Vess (Super Sr. A 45+).

Four-wheeled ATVs will compete throughout the day on Saturday, February 22. Youth ATV racing begins at 8 a.m., followed by Micro ATVs at 9:15 a.m. and Micro bike racing at 10 a.m., then the amateurs, 4×4 pro and women at 11 a.m., and the pros and top amateurs race at 2 p.m.

On Sunday, February 23, the motorcycles will take to the woods of South Carolina following the same race schedule of youth racing action starting the day off at 8 a.m., women and amateur riders at 10 a.m. and the pros and top amateurs will start at 1 p.m.

Spectator passes run $20 for adults and $10 for children (6-11), and kids five and under are free for the full weekend (Saturday through Sunday), with pro pit access and pro autographs at no additional charge.

To get to the track from I-26 take exit 44. After getting off the interstate, follow Highway 49 North for seven miles and follow the GNCC arrow signs to the track entrance.

Saturday’s 2 p.m. pro ATV race as well as Sunday’s 1 p.m. pro bike race will be broadcasted LIVE on the internet via Racer TV on www.racertv.com. A highlight show featuring the event will air on television at a later date. To view the full broadcast schedule, click HERE.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.

For Big Buck cross country series opener

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of GNCC Racing.

This story courtesy of GNCC Racing.