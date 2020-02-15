Pray to God to never wander away from Him

Photo by Charles Warner Foster Chapel Baptist Church, Jonesville, will end its Black History Month tribute, Sunday, February 23, at 10 a.m. with Dr. Tonya Means, Principal of Sims Middle School, Union, as guest speaker. Theme for the month is “African Americans and the Vote.” Everyone is invited. Photo by Charles Warner Foster Chapel Baptist Church, Jonesville, will end its Black History Month tribute, Sunday, February 23, at 10 a.m. with Dr. Tonya Means, Principal of Sims Middle SchoolUnion, as guest speaker. Theme for the month is “African Americans and the Vote.” Everyone is invited.

Read Deuteronomy 31:1-8

The Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.

— Deuteronomy 31:6 (NIV)

PRAYER: Eternal God, thank you for your faithfulness to us. Strengthen our resolve never to wander away from you. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God continually says to me, “I’m right here.”