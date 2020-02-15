Charles Warner | The Union Times The members of Union County Council raise their hands in a unanimous vote to approve a resolution asking Union County Sheriff David Taylor to resign. Council voted to approve the resolution at its February meeting this past Tuesday. Shortly after voting to approve the resolution, council also voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance which would authorize the holding of a referendum on whether or not a Union County Police Department should be created. Charles Warner | The Union Times The members of Union County Council raise their hands in a unanimous vote to approve a resolution asking Union County Sheriff David Taylor to resign. Council voted to approve the resolution at its February meeting this past Tuesday. Shortly after voting to approve the resolution, council also voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance which would authorize the holding of a referendum on whether or not a Union County Police Department should be created.

UNION COUNTY — Even as Union County Sheriff David Taylor refuses their request that he resign Union County Council is asking the people of Union County to give it oversight authority over county law enforcement by voting to approve the creation of a Union County Police Department.

During its February meeting this past Tuesday, council voted unanimously to approve a “Resolution Requesting The Resignation Of Sheriff David Taylor.” The resolution, which was presented to council by Supervisor Frank Hart, states the following:

WHEREAS, Union County Council is deeply concerned by the lack of proprietary of Sheriff David Taylor which was detailed within File 34-18-0025 of an investigative report issued by the SC Law Enforcement Division; and

WHEREAS, Union County Council believes said lack of propriety reflects negatively on the Office of Sheriff and Union County as a whole, and

WHEREAS, the public expects and deserves their Sheriff to be a person possessing and displaying the highest qualities of integrity, honor, leadership, duty, and selfless service; and

WHEREAS, providing for public safety is the foremost responsibility of Union County Council; and

WHEREAS, State law and the Home Rule Act directly limits the authority of County Council over the employment status of the Sheriff.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that on behalf of the citizens of Union County, Union County Council does hereby call upon Sheriff David Taylor to voluntarily resign from his position as the Sheriff of Union County.

Hart said that the decision to approve the resolution asking Taylor to resign was made only after council had reviewed the SLED report on its investigation into the Sheriff’s Office.

“I think county council wanted to take their time and review the SLED report, and it’s a long report,” Hart said in an interview with The Union Times Wednesday morning. “After they had reviewed the report they concluded it reflected badly on the Office of Sheriff and on Union County. This is what lead to the resolution council approved Tuesday.”

Council’s action comes less than two weeks after the release by SLED of a report on its investigation into the Union County Sheriff’s Office including allegations of personal misconduct on the part of Taylor. Those allegations were in reference to Taylor’s responding to law enforcement call outs after drinking alcoholic beverages, requesting UCSO staff to purchase his liquor, improper spending with drug seizure/forfeiture money, a sexual relationship with a subordinate and sending inappropriate text messages.

The release of the report ignited a scandal that has engulfed Taylor, his family, the UCSO, and Union County as a whole, sparking an outpouring of public shock, anger, outrage and criticism of Taylor including calls for him to resign as sheriff or be removed from office.

In the wake of the report’s release, Taylor issued a statement in which he apologized for what he called “my failures and the negative publicity that I have brought to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, our employees and deputies. Publication of this information has reopened old wounds for many involved.”

Taylor said in his statement that he would not seek a fourth term as sheriff, but would serve out his current term and then retire.

While the resolution approved by council asks Taylor to resign, Hart said that council does not have the power to compel Taylor to resign or to remove him from office. He said this is because the Office of Sheriff of Union County, like its counterparts in South Carolina’s 45 other counties, is an elected office and therefore the sheriff is not subject to the authority of county council.

“It’s only a formal position of council,” Hart said of the resolution. “It is ultimately a recommendation to the sheriff. It has no force in law.”

Shortly after council voted to approve the resolution, Taylor, in a telephone interview with The Union Times Tuesday evening, reiterated his determination to serve out his current term.

“I still stand by my statement, that I was elected to serve a four-year term by the majority of the voters of Union County,” Taylor said. “My plan has not been changed by anybody or any resolution. We’re continuing to work on critical cases that have cost human lives in Union County and I pledge to try to bring closure to these cases.”

Referendum

Shortly after it voted to approve the resolution calling on Taylor to resign, council also voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance to hold a referendum that would ask the voters of Union County to decide whether or not the county “shall create a Union County Police Department which will duplicate or replace the law enforcement functions of the Union County Sheriff.”

In presenting the ordinance to council, Hart said that Union County is not the only county in South Carolina to have had their sheriff’s office engulfed in scandal, citing a recent article by the Post and Courier examining the problem.

“Unfortunately, in South Carolina over the last ten years we’ve seen one out of every four counties in the state see their sheriffs plead guilty to or be convicted of a crime,” Hart said. “So this is not really a Union County problem, but a South Carolina problem.”

Hart said the purpose of creating a Union County Police Department would be to provide more oversight for the Sheriff’s Office by making its deputies and other personnel county employees who would enjoy the same rights and safeguards enjoyed by other county employees. Furthermore, Hart said it would provide for oversight and transparency regarding the management of funds handled by the Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies serve at the pleasure of the sheriff and they fear speaking out about misconduct within the office for fear of losing their jobs,” Hart said. “Additionally, sheriff’s have complete control over funds seized as a result of a drug investigation. The control over these funds with no oversight has caused many sheriffs in South Carolina to get into trouble.

“I believe that most sheriffs want to do the right thing and they come into their jobs with good intentions,” he said. “Unfortunately, an environment with no oversight, no checks and balances, can get people into a bad situation.”

Hart said the establishment of a Union County Police Department would provide those checks and balances.

“So what the ordinance would do if approved by the voters would be to allow all deputies to become county employees subject to county personnel policies,” Hart said. “These employees would be free to report misconduct without fear of losing their livelihood.

“Under the current way the Sheriff’s Office operates these employees have no protections,” he said. “County council has no control, but ultimately Union County is the entity which ends up getting sued or having to replace mismanaged funds.”

Hart said the council’s decision to seek a referendum on a county police department was in response to public outrage over the scandal in the Sheriff’s Office, outrage that included calls for council to remove Taylor from office, an action he said council does not have the power to take.

“Council and myself received quite a lot of feedback from the public that we allowed this to happen,” Hart said. “Under current law council has no authority, but it is the county that ultimately ends up being liable for the actions of the sheriff.”

Even if the referendum passes and a Union County Police Department is created, Hart said there will still be an elected sheriff, but with county council having ultimate authority over county law enforcement which he said could help prevent a recurrence of the problems that are now plaguing the Sheriff’s Office.

“County council’s intention is for the newly-elected sheriff to run the day-to-day operations but if this ordinance is approved it would allow council to remove the sheriff from having control of county law enforcement in the event of misconduct,” Hart said. “County council wants the newly-elected sheriff to run the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office but with additional checks and balances in place.

“County council basically wants to let the voters decide if they want to put additional checks and balances in place to prevent this from happening in the future,” he said. “I would fully expect with proper checks and balanced in place issues will be address early on, proper actions taken, and we don’t end up in situations like this again.”

Council plans to let the voters decide

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

