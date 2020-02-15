Selling alcohol in Union on Sundays

Charles Warner | The Union Times Behind this bordered up facade is an empty space where a building once stood before burning to the ground a few years ago. The property is owned by the City of Union which is looking to develop it into a much more inviting public space that would be called the “Main Street Alleyway.” Union City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to award the bid for the project to Montgomery Construction for $149,850. Charles Warner | The Union Times Behind this bordered up facade is an empty space where a building once stood before burning to the ground a few years ago. The property is owned by the City of Union which is looking to develop it into a much more inviting public space that would be called the “Main Street Alleyway.” Union City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to award the bid for the project to Montgomery Construction for $149,850. Image courtesy of the City of Union This is a concept rendition of what the “Main Street Alleyway” project would look like when completed. The site, located at 119 West Main Street in downtown Union, is currently just a boarded up facade behind which is the empty space left when the building that used to be there burned down. The property is owned by the City of Union which is looking to develop it into the much more appealing space depicted here. On Tuesday, Union City Council voted unanimously to award the bid for the project to Montgomery Construction for $149,850. Image courtesy of the City of Union This is a concept rendition of what the “Main Street Alleyway” project would look like when completed. The site, located at 119 West Main Street in downtown Union, is currently just a boarded up facade behind which is the empty space left when the building that used to be there burned down. The property is owned by the City of Union which is looking to develop it into the much more appealing space depicted here. On Tuesday, Union City Council voted unanimously to award the bid for the project to Montgomery Construction for $149,850.

UNION — Should alcohol be sold on Sundays in the City of Union?

That’s the question that Union City Council wants city voters to decide in a referendum it plans to hold in November.

During its February meeting Tuesday evening, council voted 6-1 with Councilman Tommy Anthony opposed to approve first reading an ordinance that would authorize the holding of a referendum on the question this year in the November 3 General Election.

In his presentation to council, City Attorney Larry Flynn stated that the city wants to put on the November ballot a referendum “to allow certain businesses located in the city to sell alcoholic beverages, so as to meet the demand created by recent economic growth and development within the city.”

Flynn pointed out that, under state law, “cities are authorized to call by ordinance for a referendum at the general election to allow the sale of on-premises alcoholic beverages, and off-premises beer and wine on Sundays.”

The ordinance states that the following questions would be placed on the November 3 ballot:

Shall the South Carolina Department of Revenue be authorized to issue temporary permits in the City of Union for a period not to exceed twenty-four hours to allow the possession, sale, and consumption of alcoholic liquors by the drink to bona fide nonprofit organizations and business establishments otherwise authorized to be licensed for consumption-on-premises?

Shall the South Carolina Department of Revenue be authorized to issue temporary permits in the City of Union for a period not to exceed twenty-four hours to allow the sale of beer and wine at permitted off-premises locations without regard to the day or hours of sale?

Voters will be asked in the case of each question to to vote either “Yes, in favor of the question,” or “No, opposed to the question.”

Main Street Alleyway

A facade with boarded up window space and doorway that hides from view the empty space once occupied by a building destroyed by fire years ago is a step closer to becoming an inviting public space called the “Main Street Alleyway.

Council voted unanimously in September 2019 to adopt a resolution stating the city’s commitment to providing a local match for a Municipal Association of South Carolina Hometown Economic Development Grant. The resolution states the city’s commitment is to provide a local cash/in-kind match of at least $25,000, a figure it states is in excess of minimum 10 percent match required by MASC. It states the match would support the city’s application for the Hometown Economic Development Grant.

Approval of the resolution was recommended in a report to council prepared by Robbie Moody of the Catawba Regional Council of Governments. The report states that the MASC provides the grants to towns and cities “to implement economic development projects that will make a positive impact on the quality of life in their communities. The grant program also promotes and recognizes innovation in economic development practices. The grants fund projects that can be replicated in other cities, will produce measurable results and can be maintained over time.”

In his report, Moody states that the grant would be used for the design and construction of the Main Street Alleyway which would be built at 119 West Main Street. The property is owned by the city and Moody states that both the city and the Union County Chamber of Commerce “would like to develop this vacant parcel into an inviting public space.”

At its February meeting Tuesday, council, again in response to a presentation by Moody, to award the contract for the Main Street Alleyway project to Montgomery Construction for $149,850.

In his report to council, Moody said that Montgomery Construction will serve as the “Design-Builder” for the project and will be “responsible for architectural, engineering, landscape/site design, demolition, and construction activities to redevelop this parcel into an inviting public space. The proposed project is a multi-use outdoor space that will promote quality of life and serve as a catalyst for downtown redevelopment. It will connect Main Street to the Hunter Street alley directly behind it This alleyway will allow an open pass-through for downtown merchants and shoppers to enter Main Street.”

Moody stated that “the concept plan includes several key components, most notably the entryway from Main Street featuring a stylistic metal archway with a sign “The Depot” referencing Union’s historic connection to the railroad and the nearby Blue Sky mural. Decorative pavers and bistro-style lighting will create a welcoming environment for daytime and evening use. The timeline for completing this project is 6 months from the contract execution date.”

The $149,850 is the maximum allocated through the contract awarded to Montgomery Construction and may actually be lower as the city is looking into the possibility of having some of the work done by city personnel.

Rehabilitation Project

In other business, council voted unanimously to award the bid for the rehabilitation of basins at the City Water Plant to Osborn Contract Services for $337,593.

Council’s action followed a presentation by Utility Director Mark Brown who said that the project will involve:

• Washing the walls and floors of the four sedminentation basins and four floculator basins

• The application of a 1/2” cementitious liner to the walls and a 1/4” cementitious liner to the floors

• The application of 80 mls of Sherwin Williams Dura Plate 6000 to both walls and floors

Brown added that the project price includes a 5-year manufactory warranty and a 5-year labor warranty.

Fund Transfer

Council also voted unanimously Tuesday to approve first reading an ordinance authorizing the transfer of $133,925.75 in Surplus Funds from the Utility Fund to the Solid Waste Fund for the purchase of a garbage truck.

Finance Director Laura Hembree presented the ordinance to council, pointing out that during its 2019-2020 workshop council voted to purchase the garbage truck for the Solid Waste Department. Hembree said that funding for the purchase would come from the Utility Fund which would be reimbursed from the Solid Waste Fund.

In order to the purchase to take place, however, Hembree said the Utility Fund had a to show a surplus at the end of fiscal 2018-2019. She said that the 2018-2019 Financial Statements presented to council at its December 2019 meeting showed a surplus in the Utility Fund.

Chalk Walk

The Union County Arts Council Chalk Walk is annual event in which artists of all ages have the opportunity to demonstrate their creativity, imagination, and artistic ability using chalk to create works of art on the sidewalks of Main Street in downtown Union.

Each year it’s been held, the Chalk Walk has been sponsored by the City of Union and this year will be no different as council voted unanimously Tuesday to allocate $500 in support of the event.

The donation of the funds was recommended by City Administrator Joe Nichols who told council that the UCAC is working on this year’s Chalk Walk and was asking for the donation approved by council. Nichols said that on the day of the Chalk Walk, which he said will be held Saturday, April 4, the UCAC will provide participants with all the chalk they need to complete their art work and will also have judges on the scene to select the winners from several age groups. He said the UCAC will us the $500 to cover the cost of supplies for the even and the prizes for the winners.

In the letter to Mayor Harold Thompson requesting the donation, UCAC Coordinator Amber Ivey stated that “your sponsorship over the last three years has allowed us to hold an event that was fun, educational, and community oriented. As an event sponsor you will be helping to bring the joys of art to many families. We hope to have participants from surrounding counties this year, as well as Union.”

Budget Workshop Session Dates

Council also voted unanimously Tuesday to hold its 2020-2021 Budget Workshop Sessions on Monday, March 30 and Tuesday, March 31, beginning at 9 a.m. each day.

City looking to hold referendum in November

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

