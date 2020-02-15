USC Union defeats Combine 6-7

UNION COUNTY — University of South Carolina Union Bantams Varsity stole the lead late and defeated Combine Academy 7-6 on Sunday. The game was tied at six with University of South Carolina Union Bantams Varsity batting in the bottom of the eighth when Nick Bailey grounded out, scoring one run.

There was plenty of action on the basepaths as University of South Carolina Union Bantams Varsity collected six hits and Combine Academy had nine.

University of South Carolina Union Bantams Varsity captured the lead in the first inning. Bryce Medlock drove in two when he singled.

After Combine Academy scored one run in the top of the seventh, University of South Carolina Union Bantams Varsity answered with one of their own. Combine Academy scored when Taj Muhammed doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. University of South Carolina Union Bantams Varsity then answered when Payne Curley drew a walk, scoring one run.

Matthew Silka led things off on the mound for University of South Carolina Union Bantams Varsity. He allowed two hits and two runs over four innings, striking out nine.

Alan Valdez led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Combine Academy . He surrendered three runs on four hits over three innings, striking out five. Noah Rasnick and Austin Williamson entered the game as relief, throwing four innings and one inning respectively.

Justin Kerosetz went 2-for-5 at the plate to lead University of South Carolina Union Bantams Varsity in hits. University of South Carolina Union Bantams Varsity was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Triston Fowler had the most chances in the field with nine.

Brandon Goodman led Combine Academy with two hits in five at bats. Combine Academy was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error. Michael McGee made the most plays with 11.

Weekend Action

The Bantams will take on CVCC in away games today (Saturday, February 15) at 1 p.m. & 3 p.m. and Sunday, February 16, at 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

Season Schedule

February 20 — Montreat College (Home) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

February 29—East Georgia State (Home) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

March 2 — Limestone College (Away) 4 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

March 7 — USC Lancaster (Away) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

March 8 — USC Lancaster (Away) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

March 14 — SMC (Home) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

March 15 — SMC (Home) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

March 21 — USC Sumter (Away) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

March 22 — USC Sumter (Away) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

March 24 — Walter State (Home) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

March 28 — Louisburg (Away) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

March 29 — Louisburg (Away) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

April 4 — USC Salk (Home) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

April 5 — USC Salk (Home) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

April 8 — Limestone College (Home) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

April 14 — Montreat College (Away) 1 pm & 3:30 p.m.

April 18 — Florence Darlington Tech (Home) 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

April 19 — Florence Darlington Tech (Home) 1 p.m. & 3 p.m.

April 21 — Walter State (Away) 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

Bantams gain victory with 8th inning score

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of USC Union.

