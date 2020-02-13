An emblem, a truck and the census

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s News Around Lockhart, Connie Porter talks about snow, a truck, an emblem on a truck, Superbowl traditions, the 2020 census, and free breast examinations and cervical cancer exams. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s News Around Lockhart, Connie Porter talks about snow, a truck, an emblem on a truck, Superbowl traditions, the 2020 census, and free breast examinations and cervical cancer exams.

Well I haven’t written in a while, because I feel what I have to say is not that important, considering what all we read in the news. Mine is not news but just something to give you a little laugh in this serious world. So even though some of you want to hear of my upbringing and crazy way of my life I seem to go blank in finding something to write about with all the sadness around us. So I seem to take breaks in my writing, and also I seem to be busy all the time, even if I’m not doing anything.

Working In The Yard

This weather is rather nice, this week. In the 70’s. But we had so much rain in the past that my grass got a foot high. Just big patches of clover, if I had the time to sit in the patches I’d probably find a 4 leaf clover. Well for a month Chuck kept saying he was going to get Jaimie to come and cut my grass.

Well guess what? I got out there two Saturdays ago and did it myself. Well Marvin had to come and start the lawnmower, I think it was in shock that I was going to do the work, it’d been awhile.

I got so hot cutting that I took my coat off, then when I went to weed-eat I got cold, then it started to rain and I had to finish. So guess who came down with a really bad cold. The temp was probably in the 50’s.

Emblem

For Lockhart fans, I hope you take notice of the emblem on the side of our work truck. I was getting ready to cook our Sunday dinner so we could be done and settled in to watch the Superbowl, when Carl called me to meet with me at the Town Hall in 15 minutes. He and Catie had a surprise for me, they brought a friend with them who had made a logo for the side of our truck. It’s a red devil head with the name Town of Lockhart.

Tradition

Well, I missed the game, because I was the one prepping and cooking and doing dishes and cleaning up. Gina was looking forward to this game, because she liked the Chiefs and 49ers, and so glad the Patriots weren’t playing. So she didn’t want to miss a single minute of the game.

I didn’t even see the commercials, I did see the 3rd and 4th quarters. I know so much about football I called quarters innings to some of the guys at the shop. But I watch it anyway. If I want to know details Gina can tell me and I still don’t understand.

This is our tradition at our house every year, I get to be lazy and watch every minute of it including the puppy bowl first, but not this year.

Trucks

Back to the subject of trucks. On Tuesday, February 25 at 7 p.m. ( our regular town meeting) I am having closed bids on a 2005 Dodge Dakota Truck, ST Club 4×4, white. The reason for selling is it needs work on the transmission or a transmission, and we don’t have the funds to fix it, and don’t need it anymore.

If you are interested put your bid in a sealed envelope with your name, and if not attending the meeting add a phone number. Put truck bid on the front of the envelope. They will be opened at the town meeting in front of everybody, to make it fair.

You can bring them to my shop at 411 Lockhart Dr. or Town Hall on Mill St or mail them to PO Box 150 Lockhart Town Hall, Lockhart, SC 29364. Or bring them to the meeting but they must be on the table at 7 p.m.

Free Exams

I was looking for some women, ages 21 to 64 that might want free breast examination, and cervical cancer exam to call me at the shop so I can give a phone number and time and place. But I haven’t had any luck because everyone has cell phones and I just don’t know them. Call, maybe it’s not too late, 1-864-545-6652 This under a program by Cathering Pendergrass.

Census

I’ve been working on houses and land that are not annexed. I know who is annexed, and we need this for the Census. This is the year for the Census, to count the people. Call and give me your name and address and a phone number. Town Hall is 1-864-545-2103.

Snowfall

Back to the weather, I did not see the snow the other day. I saw pictures on Facebook of Brandie and JoAnne playing with it in Spartanburg. Chuck said he had some in Adamsburg. But if Lockhart had any I didn’t see it. All I saw was rain. This was Friday.

When we first moved here, the kids came home early and I asked why, they said because it had started to snow, so we went outside and looked and didn’t see a thing. But we were used to SNOW, that when it started it lasted for months, sometimes starting in October, and lasting until May. If school is let out it’s because it’s several feet deep and the bus cannot go down a country road. That was in my children’s days.

Now in mine, school was never stopped, cause we all walked to school. In elementary school we walked 10 blocks, had heavy leggings on and rubber boots that kept our calves raw. If you ever saw the movie Christmas Story, and saw how those kids dressed that was us. Now we don’t know from hour to hour what to put on. Summer or Winter.

Well it’s late so I will say good night, hope I didn’t bore you. Call at 1-864-545-6652.

