Thank God for sending us Jesus Christ

Charles Warner | The Union Times Bethel Baptist Church, 904 Pea Ridge Highway, Jonesville, will hold an Appreciation Program for Trustee Willie James Harris sponsored by the Bethel Baptist Church Family on Sunday, February 23, at 2 p.m. Everyone is invited. The message will be delivered by the Rev. James E. Tillotson. Come and celebrate this occasion with us. Rev. James E. Tillotson, Pastor.

Read Joshua 4:1-9

I will remember the deeds of the Lord; yes, I will remember your miracles of long ago.

— Psalm 77:11 (NIV)

PRAYER: Our father in heaven, thank you for sending us your Son, Jesus Christ, to connect us with you. May our traditions and rituals continually remind us of your great love and provide hope for our lives. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: The traditions of may faith give me a vision for the future.