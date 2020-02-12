Classes to be held on President’s Day

UNION COUNTY — Schools in Union County will be in session on President’s Day to make up for the classes canceled last Friday due to severe weather.

A storm system that passed through Union County last Thursday (January 6) and Friday (January 7) brought heavy rains that causing flooding in some areas and on some roads in the county Thursday afternoon and evening and toppled trees onto roads around the county as well causing some brief power outages.

Union County was under a tornado watch Thursday afternoon until 5 p.m. with the greatest threat for tornades being until 3 p.m., a time period that coincided with school dismissal times. The possibility of tornadoes occurring while schools were being dismissed lead the Union County School District to announce that dismissal might be delayed in order to keep students safe.

Fortunately, no tornadoes developed in Union County and schools were able to dismiss on time.

Unsettled and potentially dangerous weather conditions persisted into Thursday evening and were projected to continue into Friday morning, and the district announced that class would operate Friday on a two-hour delayed basis.

While the rains largely ceased over the course of Thursday night, high winds persisted into Friday morning, so high in fact that the district decided by 6:30 a.m. to cancel classes for the day. Superintendent Dr. William Roach said this was because school buses cannot be driven on the road when there are wind gusts over 30 miles per hour and the wind was gusting at over 40 miles per hour Friday morning.

Roach also announced Friday that the classes canceled for that day would be made up as one of the district’s severe weather make-up days.

On Monday, the school district announced that schools will be in session Monday, February 17 (President’s Day), to make up the day missed Friday, January 7.

February 17 is listed on the Union County School District Calendar as a Staff Development (Inclement Weather Make-Up Day).

