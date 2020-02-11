Carnegie Corner: New additions

Upcoming Events
February
• Tuesday Storytime
Listen to music, read stories, make crafts, and have fun!
For ages 0-4
Each Tuesday at 10 a.m. January 7-May 26 in the Children’s Area of the library.
• Reading With A Ranger
Tuesday, March 10 at 10 a.m..
Enjoy storytime with rangers from the South Carolina State Park Service in the Children’s Area of the library.
• Sweet As Candy Valentine’s Party
Join us as we create Valentine’s crafts and eat sweet treats!
The drop-in will be Wednesday, February 12, from 3-5 p.m.
• Little Makers Time
If you enjoy storytime, join us for our NEW series where we encourage toddlers to explore their creativity through STEM activities.
For ages 0-4.
Thursday, February 13, from 10-11 a.m.
• Black History Month
Trivia & Games!
Grab your friends and come test your knowledge of Black History. Join us for a fun-filled night with trivia, games, and prizes!
Snacks provided.
The drop-in will be Tuesday, February 18, from 4-6 p.m.
• Inclusive Hour!
Families with unique and special needs are invited to spend time at the library for a special after-hours event with snacks, crafts, games, and more! Come for fun and support.
Friday, February 21, from 3-4 p.m.
Note: Please use the 2 downstairs entrances. One is handicapped accessible.
• Bling’s The Thing!
For Adults
Supplies provided
Join us for a creative make-and-take session and create handmade pieces of jewelry for yourself or to give as a gift.
The drop-in will be Tuesday, February 25, from 5-7 p.m.
• Candy Challenge
Join us and have fun with candy! Each month our activities will include a unique experiment, game or craft.
Thursday, February 27, from 4-5 p.m.
• Saturday Storytime
Listen to music, read, stories, make crafts, and have fun!
For ages 0-4.
Saturday, February 29, at 10 a.m.
• Leap Into A New Day!
It’s Leap Day 2020 and what better way to celebrate than making a time capsule at your local library? It’s the perfect way to store memories to look back on in the next decade!
The drop-in will be Saturday, February 29, from 12-2 p.m.
FREE and For All Ages!
Closed For President’s Day
The Union County Carnegie Library will be closed Monday, February 17, in honor of President’s Day. It will reopen Tuesday, February 18, at 8 a.m.
Tax Season!
Get your taxes done for free at the library through United Way of the Piedmont. Find out more information at https://www.uwpiedmont.org/what-we-do/programs-investment/vita/!
Call 864-582-2975 to schedule an appointment.
Union County Coat Drive
Join United Way of the Piedmont in collecting winter items for children and families here in Union County in partnership with Holcombe Funeral Home and WBCU.
Needed Winter Items:
• Men’s winter coats (size L, XL, or XXL preferred)
• Women’s winter coats (size L, XL, or XXL preferred)
• Children’s coats
• Hats
• Scarves
• Gloves or mittens
• Socks
• Blankets
Items can be dropped off at the Union County Carnegie Library until Monday, February 24.
New Items Added!
Search our catalog and place items on hold!
Adult DVD
Harriet
Hustlers
Once upon a time in… Hollywood
Parasite
Ready or Not
Terminator: Dark fate
Adult Kit
Living Language: Italian
Living Language: Japanese
Adult Large Print
Before we were wicked by Eric Jerome Dickey
My love story by Tina Turner
Adult Graphic Novel
Blade the Vampire Slayer: Black & White
Essential Killraven
Justice League of America. Volume 5 by Robert Kanigher
New Mutants. Vol. 1, Back to school by Nunzio DeFilippis
Savage Dragon archives. Volume Three by Erik Larsen
Spider-Man’s tangled web. Vol. 2
Friends Of The Library Annual Meeting
February 8, 1 p.m.
The purpose of the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library is “supporting our library as a gathering place for education, meetings, reading, cultural and outreach programs.”
Saturday’s FOL Annual Meeting will “Celebrate Chinese New Year.” This is year (2020) is the “Year of the Rat.”
Enjoy a demonstration of a “Chinese tea ceremony” and information about China from Kathy N. Rogers who traveled to China several times during her career as a director of Revman Corporation.
Wear Red for luck. Enjoy assorted teas and desserts.
Those attending the meeting will also hear reports of the FOL’s support of the library for the past year and plans for 2020 including the Annual Tea at the Carnegie.
Membership forms will be available (Individual Dues are $15 Annual or $150 Life; Family Dues $25 Annual or $250 Life). Engrave brick sells are ongoing.
Dr. Kristi Ford-Scale, President.
