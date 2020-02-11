Carnegie Corner: New additions

Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Carnegie Library will hold a “Sweet As Candy Valentine’s Party” on Wednesday, February 12. The drop-in will be from 3-5 p.m. The event will include making Valentine’s crafts and sweet treats. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Carnegie Library will hold a “Sweet As Candy Valentine’s Party” on Wednesday, February 12. The drop-in will be from 3-5 p.m. The event will include making Valentine’s crafts and sweet treats. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library will meet Saturday, February 8, at 1 p.m. at the Union County Carnegie Library. The meeting will feature a celebration of the Chinese New Year that will include a Chinese tea ceremony and information about China from Kathy Rogers. Everyone is encouraged to wear red for luck and there will be assorted teas and desserts to enjoy. Image courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library The Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library will meet Saturday, February 8, at 1 p.m. at the Union County Carnegie Library. The meeting will feature a celebration of the Chinese New Year that will include a Chinese tea ceremony and information about China from Kathy Rogers. Everyone is encouraged to wear red for luck and there will be assorted teas and desserts to enjoy. Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is hosting a number of activities and event this month including a Sweet As Candy Valentine’s Party” on Wednesday, February 12; “Little Makers Time” STEM activities on Thursday, February 13; “Black History Month Trivia & Games!” on Tuesday, February 18; “Inclusive Hour” on Friday, February 21; a “Candy Challenge” on Thursday, February 27; and “Saturday Storytime” and “Leap Into A New Day!,” both on February 29. Each Tuesday the library hosts “Tuesday Storytime.” The library also has a number of new additions to its collection of DVDs and books. Photo by Firewater Photography The Union County Carnegie Library is hosting a number of activities and event this month including a Sweet As Candy Valentine’s Party” on Wednesday, February 12; “Little Makers Time” STEM activities on Thursday, February 13; “Black History Month Trivia & Games!” on Tuesday, February 18; “Inclusive Hour” on Friday, February 21; a “Candy Challenge” on Thursday, February 27; and “Saturday Storytime” and “Leap Into A New Day!,” both on February 29. Each Tuesday the library hosts “Tuesday Storytime.” The library also has a number of new additions to its collection of DVDs and books.

Upcoming Events

February

• Tuesday Storytime

Listen to music, read stories, make crafts, and have fun!

For ages 0-4

Each Tuesday at 10 a.m. January 7-May 26 in the Children’s Area of the library.

• Reading With A Ranger

Tuesday, March 10 at 10 a.m..

Enjoy storytime with rangers from the South Carolina State Park Service in the Children’s Area of the library.

• Sweet As Candy Valentine’s Party

Join us as we create Valentine’s crafts and eat sweet treats!

The drop-in will be Wednesday, February 12, from 3-5 p.m.

• Little Makers Time

If you enjoy storytime, join us for our NEW series where we encourage toddlers to explore their creativity through STEM activities.

For ages 0-4.

Thursday, February 13, from 10-11 a.m.

• Black History Month

Trivia & Games!

Grab your friends and come test your knowledge of Black History. Join us for a fun-filled night with trivia, games, and prizes!

Snacks provided.

The drop-in will be Tuesday, February 18, from 4-6 p.m.

• Inclusive Hour!

Families with unique and special needs are invited to spend time at the library for a special after-hours event with snacks, crafts, games, and more! Come for fun and support.

Friday, February 21, from 3-4 p.m.

Note: Please use the 2 downstairs entrances. One is handicapped accessible.

• Bling’s The Thing!

For Adults

Supplies provided

Join us for a creative make-and-take session and create handmade pieces of jewelry for yourself or to give as a gift.

The drop-in will be Tuesday, February 25, from 5-7 p.m.

• Candy Challenge

Join us and have fun with candy! Each month our activities will include a unique experiment, game or craft.

Thursday, February 27, from 4-5 p.m.

• Saturday Storytime

Listen to music, read, stories, make crafts, and have fun!

For ages 0-4.

Saturday, February 29, at 10 a.m.

• Leap Into A New Day!

It’s Leap Day 2020 and what better way to celebrate than making a time capsule at your local library? It’s the perfect way to store memories to look back on in the next decade!

The drop-in will be Saturday, February 29, from 12-2 p.m.

FREE and For All Ages!

Closed For President’s Day

The Union County Carnegie Library will be closed Monday, February 17, in honor of President’s Day. It will reopen Tuesday, February 18, at 8 a.m.

Tax Season!

Get your taxes done for free at the library through United Way of the Piedmont. Find out more information at https://www.uwpiedmont.org/what-we-do/programs-investment/vita/!

Call 864-582-2975 to schedule an appointment.

Union County Coat Drive

Join United Way of the Piedmont in collecting winter items for children and families here in Union County in partnership with Holcombe Funeral Home and WBCU.

Needed Winter Items:

• Men’s winter coats (size L, XL, or XXL preferred)

• Women’s winter coats (size L, XL, or XXL preferred)

• Children’s coats

• Hats

• Scarves

• Gloves or mittens

• Socks

• Blankets

Items can be dropped off at the Union County Carnegie Library until Monday, February 24.

New Items Added!

Search our catalog and place items on hold!

Adult DVD

Harriet

Hustlers

Once upon a time in… Hollywood

Parasite

Ready or Not

Terminator: Dark fate

Adult Kit

Living Language: Italian

Living Language: Japanese

Adult Large Print

Before we were wicked by Eric Jerome Dickey

My love story by Tina Turner

Adult Graphic Novel

Blade the Vampire Slayer: Black & White

Essential Killraven

Justice League of America. Volume 5 by Robert Kanigher

New Mutants. Vol. 1, Back to school by Nunzio DeFilippis

Savage Dragon archives. Volume Three by Erik Larsen

Spider-Man’s tangled web. Vol. 2

Friends Of The Library Annual Meeting

February 8, 1 p.m.

The purpose of the Friends of the Union County Carnegie Library is “supporting our library as a gathering place for education, meetings, reading, cultural and outreach programs.”

Saturday’s FOL Annual Meeting will “Celebrate Chinese New Year.” This is year (2020) is the “Year of the Rat.”

Enjoy a demonstration of a “Chinese tea ceremony” and information about China from Kathy N. Rogers who traveled to China several times during her career as a director of Revman Corporation.

Wear Red for luck. Enjoy assorted teas and desserts.

Those attending the meeting will also hear reports of the FOL’s support of the library for the past year and plans for 2020 including the Annual Tea at the Carnegie.

Membership forms will be available (Individual Dues are $15 Annual or $150 Life; Family Dues $25 Annual or $250 Life). Engrave brick sells are ongoing.

Dr. Kristi Ford-Scale, President.

