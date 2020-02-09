A belief in the future of youth

Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair presents Union County High School JROTC Senior Army Instructor Curtis Martin with a check for $500 during the Club’s meeting at the Inn at Merridun Tuesday afternoon. The Club donated the funds to help support the JROTC and assist it in financing its activities and providing uniforms, shoes, and boots for its cadets. Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair presents Union County High School JROTC Senior Army Instructor Curtis Martin with a check for $500 during the Club’s meeting at the Inn at Merridun Tuesday afternoon. The Club donated the funds to help support the JROTC and assist it in financing its activities and providing uniforms, shoes, and boots for its cadets. Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union County High School JROTC Senior Army Instructor Curtis Martin shakes hands with Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair while holding the Civitan coffee mug he received for being a guest of the club. Martin was the guest of the Civitans during the club’s meeting Tuesday afternoon at the Inn at Merridun during which he also received a donation of $500 from the club in support of the JROTC and its activities and to help it provide its cadets with new shoes and uniforms. Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union County High School JROTC Senior Army Instructor Curtis Martin shakes hands with Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair while holding the Civitan coffee mug he received for being a guest of the club. Martin was the guest of the Civitans during the club’s meeting Tuesday afternoon at the Inn at Merridun during which he also received a donation of $500 from the club in support of the JROTC and its activities and to help it provide its cadets with new shoes and uniforms. Donna McMurray | The Union Times The members of the Union Civitan Club assemble on the steps of the spiral staircase at the Inn at Merridun Tuesday afternoon to present Union County High School JROTC Senior Army Instructor Curtis Martin with a check for $500. The Civitans donated the funds in support of the JROTC and its activities at the school and in the community and to also help it acquire news shoes and boots and uniforms for its cadets. Donna McMurray | The Union Times The members of the Union Civitan Club assemble on the steps of the spiral staircase at the Inn at Merridun Tuesday afternoon to present Union County High School JROTC Senior Army Instructor Curtis Martin with a check for $500. The Civitans donated the funds in support of the JROTC and its activities at the school and in the community and to also help it acquire news shoes and boots and uniforms for its cadets.

UNION — The Union Civitan Club has a long tradition of serving the community by providing financial support for local organizations that also serve the community and that tradition continued this week when the club donated $500 to the Union County High School JROTC.

JROTC Senior Army Instructor Curtis Martin was the guest of the Civitans at their meeting this past Tuesday at the Inn at Merridun. During the meeting, Club President Tommy Sinclair presented Martin with a check for $500 on behalf of the club in support of the JROTC and its activities, both at Union County High School and out in the community.

“We just believe in the future of youth and this is a way we think we can contribute to their growth,” Sinclair said. “He has got a good program out there and we want to support him and his efforts with that program.”

The funds donated by the Civitans to the JROTC are raised by the club through fundraisers including the club’s annual Pancake Day which is held at Mon Aetna Baptist Church. The Civitans use the funds raised on Pancake Day along with funds collected at other fundraising events to support a number of local programs including the Special Olympics and developmental disabilities and, now, the JROTC.

That support is needed because, as Martin pointed out in an interview with The Union Times earlier this month, the JROTC receives no financial support from the Union County School District besides a $1,000 allotment for its Rifle Team. Martin said that for the rest of its activities the JROTC relies on fundraisers it holds and donations like the one given by the Civitans.

JROTC activities include marching in the all the parades held in Union County, doing presentations at local churches, taking field trips each year, one to Parris Island and one to Patriot’s Point in Charleston. Martin said the three-day trip to Parris Island is coming up soon and the JROTC is in the process of raising money to help pay for it. These are among the many activities the JROTC takes part in outside of school.

In addition to their various activities in the community, the JROTC program also works to help prepare cadets for the future and help them excel in school so they will have the greatest possible options and success after graduation. Currently, there are nine seniors in the JROTC, and Martin said that two of them have already signed up to join the military, and the rest have already received letters of acceptance from colleges and universities, each of them receiving such letters from two or more colleges and universities.

All this is happening while the cadets are wearing uniforms that are 12 years old and the shoes and boots they wear are wearing out and need to be replaced, something that can be very expensive, indeed.

The Class A Dress Shoes they wear, for example, are $80 a pair, while the boots they wear are $90 a pair. Their shirts are $25 each and their berets cost $15 each. The camouflage uniforms they wear cost $100 a set.

Martin pointed out that the dress uniforms the cadets wear were issued by JROTC Cadet Command 12 years ago and are beginning to show signs of wear themselves. Another challenge is that the uniforms are passed down from class to class and therefore each year new cadets must be matched up with uniforms that fit them, something that is not always easy to do.

Furthermore, the need for uniforms and related supplies is growing as the JROTC has established a mentoring program at Sims Middle School and hopes to add one to Jonesville Elementary/Middle School next year. Martin said participation in the JROTC and related programs grew 15 percent this year and is expected to grow by 50 percent next year, creating increased need for new uniforms, shoes, boots, berets, etc.

Uniforms, boots, and dress shoes that are wearing out, a busy schedule of activities both within and without school, and a growing interest in the program on the part of the middle school students means increased demand for the services of the JROTC and meet that demand takes money. That’s why donations like that made by the Union Civitan Club to the JROTC are so important to the program which, like the Civitans, serves the community and works to help make it a better place to live.

Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair presents Union County High School JROTC Senior Army Instructor Curtis Martin with a check for $500 during the Club’s meeting at the Inn at Merridun Tuesday afternoon. The Club donated the funds to help support the JROTC and assist it in financing its activities and providing uniforms, shoes, and boots for its cadets. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_thumbnail_Tommy-and-Mr.-Martin1.jpg Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair presents Union County High School JROTC Senior Army Instructor Curtis Martin with a check for $500 during the Club’s meeting at the Inn at Merridun Tuesday afternoon. The Club donated the funds to help support the JROTC and assist it in financing its activities and providing uniforms, shoes, and boots for its cadets. Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union County High School JROTC Senior Army Instructor Curtis Martin shakes hands with Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair while holding the Civitan coffee mug he received for being a guest of the club. Martin was the guest of the Civitans during the club’s meeting Tuesday afternoon at the Inn at Merridun during which he also received a donation of $500 from the club in support of the JROTC and its activities and to help it provide its cadets with new shoes and uniforms. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_thumbnail_Tommy-and-Mr.-Martin.jpg Donna McMurray | The Union Times Union County High School JROTC Senior Army Instructor Curtis Martin shakes hands with Union Civitan Club President Tommy Sinclair while holding the Civitan coffee mug he received for being a guest of the club. Martin was the guest of the Civitans during the club’s meeting Tuesday afternoon at the Inn at Merridun during which he also received a donation of $500 from the club in support of the JROTC and its activities and to help it provide its cadets with new shoes and uniforms. Donna McMurray | The Union Times The members of the Union Civitan Club assemble on the steps of the spiral staircase at the Inn at Merridun Tuesday afternoon to present Union County High School JROTC Senior Army Instructor Curtis Martin with a check for $500. The Civitans donated the funds in support of the JROTC and its activities at the school and in the community and to also help it acquire news shoes and boots and uniforms for its cadets. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_thumbnail_Tommy-and-Mr.-Martin-group.jpg Donna McMurray | The Union Times The members of the Union Civitan Club assemble on the steps of the spiral staircase at the Inn at Merridun Tuesday afternoon to present Union County High School JROTC Senior Army Instructor Curtis Martin with a check for $500. The Civitans donated the funds in support of the JROTC and its activities at the school and in the community and to also help it acquire news shoes and boots and uniforms for its cadets.

Civitan Club donates $500 to JROTC

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864762-4090.