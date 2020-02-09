Overcoming barriers to employment

Image courtesy of Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus will host an “Expungement Workshop” on Tuesday, February 25, from 6-8 p.m. for people with criminal records. Image courtesy of Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus will host an “Expungement Workshop” on Tuesday, February 25, from 6-8 p.m. for people with criminal records.

UNION COUNTY — It’s been observed that when a person convicted of a crime and sentenced to prison serves that sentence and is released one of the most important things they can do to avoid returning to a life of crime and ending up in prison again is to get a job.

While it is true that gainful employment and the earning of an honest living can help a person with a criminal record avoid adding to it, gaining that employment can be difficult because of that record. That’s because employers are, not without reason, reluctant to hire someone with a criminal record.

This is understandable because, after all, some people, no matter how many chances they are given, will continue to engage in criminal activity even if it means running the risk of being caught and sent back to prison. Employers, quite naturally, don’t want to have such recidivists working for them, if for no other reason than they don’t want to take the risk that they, their businesses, and their employees might become victims of crime.

At the same time, however, this reluctance to hire those with criminal records, while understandable, can become a practically insurmountable barrier to those persons with criminal records who are seeking to live honest lives to find the gainful employment they need to help them avoid returning to a life of crime. The inability to find a job, to find the gainful employment they need to live an honest life because of their criminal past can lead even those would rather do otherwise to return to criminal activity and once again be burden and even a threat to society.

What if, however, there were a way for those who are seeking gainful employment after having paid their debt to society could get the millstone of a criminal record from around their necks?

There is such a way, it’s called “expungement” and, for the second year in a row, the Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus is hosting a workshop on that process.

In a statement released Wednesday, Campus Director Isaac McKissick announced that “we are proud to host our second Expungement Workshop” on Tuesday, February 25, from 6-8 p.m.

McKissick said that theme of this year’s Expungement Worship is “Reconstructing Lives; Addressing Barriers to Employment. Our target audience is those individuals who have been previously convicted of a crime that limits their education/employment opportunities.”

The flier publicizing the workshop states that “individuals who have been incarcerated face numerous barriers to becoming productive members of society to include having a criminal record, possible substance abuse issues, and lack of opportunities for education and employment.”

Helping those individuals overcome those barriers is the goal of the Expungement Workshop and McKissick said that the topics that will be discussed during the workshop include:

• Expungement (clearing criminal records or convictions)

• Substance Abuse Counseling

• Adult Education

• College Education Opportunities

• Entrepreneurship (owning your own business)

• Job and Career Opportunities

• Self Sufficiency

McKissick said that the SCC Union County Campus is partnering with the following organizations to hold the workshop:

• SCLegal

• SCWorks

• Union County Alcohol and Drug Abuse

• Winthrop Regional Small Business Development Center

• Spartanburg Community College

• Union County Adult Education

• Carolina Community Actions

McKissick said that attendance at the workshop will be limited to 40 individuals and that seating preference will go to those who actually need the services that will be discussed.

Persons interested in participating in the workshop are asked to contact Melissa Youngblood at 864-466-1060 or [email protected] by Sunday, February 16, for more information and/or to register.

SCC-UCC to host Expungement Workshop

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

