Forest Service seeks local teens

Photo courtesy of the USDA Forest Service, Enoree Ranger District Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) crew members carve out a new trail on the Enoree Ranger District on the Sumter National Forest in the South Carolina Piedmont. The USDA Forest Service, Enoree Ranger District is seeking local teens to fill YCC jobs this summer, Teens who participate in the program will learn about the forest environment by engaging in management of natural resources while also getting paid for the work they do. Photo courtesy of the USDA Forest Service, Enoree Ranger District Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) crew members carve out a new trail on the Enoree Ranger District on the Sumter National Forest in the South Carolina Piedmont. The USDA Forest Service, Enoree Ranger District is seeking local teens to fill YCC jobs this summer, Teens who participate in the program will learn about the forest environment by engaging in management of natural resources while also getting paid for the work they do.

WHITMIRE — The USDA Forest Service, Enoree Ranger District is seeking young men and women, ages 15-18, who are interested in summer employment with the USDA Forest Service in the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC). Crew members will earn minimum wage ($7.25 per hour), working 40 hours per week for eight weeks (June 8-July 31, 2020).

The YCC program teaches young adults about the forest environment by engaging them in the management of natural resources. Students gain hands-on experience working on a variety of projects such as: trail building, campground maintenance and renovation, noxious weed removal, wildlife monitoring, and soil and water restoration. These and other projects serve to benefit the forest and its ecosystems. It’s an excellent introduction for youths interested in pursuing a natural resources career.

Applicants will be tasked daily with hard physical work in an outdoor environment under potentially adverse weather conditions and rough terrain. Crew members are responsible for their daily transportation to the Enoree Ranger District office near Whitmire. Each participant must provide his/her work boots, proper work clothes, a backpack, and a daily lunch. The USDA Forest Service will provide project tools, safety equipment, and training and transportation to and from project work sites each morning.

Those interested can pick up an application from the guidance counselors at local high schools in Union, Newberry, Chester, Laurens and Fairfield counties. The Enoree Ranger District office also has applications available at: Enoree Ranger District, 20 Work Center Road, Whitmire, SC 29178, telephone (803) 276-4810.

The district will choose enrollees based on answers to application questions contained on the form. So be concise and diligent in answering the questions. Submit printed applications to USDA Forest Service, 20 Work Center Road, Whitmire, SC 29178 by April 16, 2020. Completed applications can also be emailed to [email protected]

For more information about the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests and its four ranger districts across South Carolina, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/scnfs. We hope you enjoy your visit to the National Forests!

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the USDA Forest Service, Enoree Ranger District.

