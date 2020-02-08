Pray your life reflects your trust in God

February 8, 2020
Charles Warner | The Union Times Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Jonesville will be celebrating its Annual Blanche Hughes Johnson Memorial Spiritual Hour Program on Sunday, February 16, at 3 p.m. The guest speaker for this very special occasion will be Elder Shelia Johnson along with her church family. The public is invited to attend.

Read Psalm 78:1-7

Lord, you have been our dwelling place throughout all generations.

— Psalm 90:1 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, help our lives and words to reflect our trust in your amazing power, love, and strength. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: How am I passing on a legacy of faith to those who come after me?

