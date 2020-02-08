Family forced from home by rising waters

Photo courtesy of Judy Moore The storm system that passed through Union County Thursday brought with it heavy rains that caused the creek that runs along Spring Street in Buffalo to overflow its banks to the point where this residence at 122 Spring Street was completely surrounded by water. The residents of the home were forced to flee it Thursday afternoon to avoid being stranded by the rising creek. Photo courtesy of Judy Moore The storm system that passed through Union County Thursday brought with it heavy rains that caused the creek that runs along Spring Street in Buffalo to overflow its banks to the point where this residence at 122 Spring Street was completely surrounded by water. The residents of the home were forced to flee it Thursday afternoon to avoid being stranded by the rising creek. Photo courtesy of Judy Moore Heavy rains were one of the defining features of the storm system that passed through Union County throughout Thursday and into Friday morning. The heavy rains caused Buffalo Creek in the Buffalo Community to overflow its banks and flood the surrounding area threatening nearby homes on Spring Street. Photo courtesy of Judy Moore Heavy rains were one of the defining features of the storm system that passed through Union County throughout Thursday and into Friday morning. The heavy rains caused Buffalo Creek in the Buffalo Community to overflow its banks and flood the surrounding area threatening nearby homes on Spring Street. Photo courtesy of Judy Moore The tower of the Old Buffalo Mill looms in the distance behind the overflowing waters of Buffalo Creek Thursday afternoon. The creek overflowed its banks because of the heavy rains that fell on Union County throughout the day due to a storm system that passed through the county on Thursday and into Friday morning, bringing with it not only heavy rains but also high winds. Photo courtesy of Judy Moore The tower of the Old Buffalo Mill looms in the distance behind the overflowing waters of Buffalo Creek Thursday afternoon. The creek overflowed its banks because of the heavy rains that fell on Union County throughout the day due to a storm system that passed through the county on Thursday and into Friday morning, bringing with it not only heavy rains but also high winds. Photo courtesy of Judy Moore Flood waters rose from the overflowing Buffalo Creek in the Buffalo Community Thursday afternoon due to heavy rains brought by a storm system that passed through Union County throughout the day and into Friday morning. The overflowing of the creek threatened residences on Spring Street with the waters surrounding a residence at 122 Spring Street forcing residents to flee to avoid being trapped. Photo courtesy of Judy Moore Flood waters rose from the overflowing Buffalo Creek in the Buffalo Community Thursday afternoon due to heavy rains brought by a storm system that passed through Union County throughout the day and into Friday morning. The overflowing of the creek threatened residences on Spring Street with the waters surrounding a residence at 122 Spring Street forcing residents to flee to avoid being trapped.

BUFFALO — A family was forced to evacuate their home Thursday afternoon when the heavy rains brought by the storm system that passed through Union County caused a nearby creek to overflow and surround their trailer with flood waters.

“It started rising about one o’clock,” Judy Moore said Thursday afternoon of the waters that forced her and her family from their home

Moore, along with her boyfriend and granddaughter live in a trailer at 122 Spring Street in the Buffalo Community. Their home sits back a short distance from Buffalo Creek that flows nearby, but on Thursday, thanks to the heavy rains that fell throughout the day, the creek overflowed its banks and began to engulf the property.

“We’re about fifteen to twenty yards from the creek,” Moore said. “The water started rising and it soon got up to the underpinnings.”

Moore said the rapid rise of the waters forced her and her family to evacuate their home and go to her mother-in-law’s home.

“The driveway is completely covered with water,” Moore said late Thursday afternoon. “The trailer is completely surrounded by water. You couldn’t get in or out of there right now.”

Moore said that a neighboring residence which sits 50-60 yards from the creek was not yet threatened by the waters but that the creek was continuing to rise.

When contacted by The Union Times Friday morning, Moore said that the floodwaters began to recede late Thursday afternoon and she and her family were able to return to their trailer that evening.

“In some places the underpinnings were pushed out and the yard is a mess,” Moore said.

Fortunately, however, the waters did not get in their trailer so its interior is undamaged. She said only the underpinnings experienced any damage. Moore said that she and her family were able to spend the night in their home. She said the underpinnings will have to be repaired and the yard cleaned up, but otherwise everything is fine.

Schools

The weather system also affected the Union County School District which issued a notice Thursday morning that the dismissal of local schools might have to be delayed.

In announcing the possible delay, Superintendent Dr. William Roach that in light of the severe weather he had spoken with the superintendents of several neighboring school districts and with Union County Emergency Management Director Rob Fraim about the tornado watch Union County was under. Due to the watch lasting during school dismissal, Roach said “we have been advised to remain in school, since our schools are some of the safest places for our students to be during a storm.” If the storm were to hit during dismissal, Roach said dismissal would be delayed until it was determined that it was safe to dismiss.

Fortunately, the storm did not not hit and the schools were able to dismiss on time Thursday afternoon.

Initially, plans were for the schools to operate Friday on a two-hour delayed basis because of the continuing possibility of severe weather. However, classes were canceled that morning due to high winds.

“We decided to close the schools around 6:30 this morning due to the high wind gusts that were occurring,” Roach said. “You cannot drive a school bus on the road if the wind is over 30 miles an hour and this morning there were wind gusts of over 40 miles an hour. As of late this morning we were still having significant wind gusts.”

Roach said Friday’s classes will be made up as one of the district’s severe weather make-up days.

City Of Union

Despite the combination of heavy rains and strong winds, the City of Union experienced very little in the way of power outages according to City Administrator Joe Nichols.

Nichols said Friday moring that a power outage was reported around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Brookside Drive and 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Glendale Road and 4:30 a.m. Friday on North Mountain Street. He said that in all three cases power was quickly restored.

Union County

Two county-maintained roads were flooded and other county-maintained roads were blocked by trees in Union County according to Union County Director of Public Works Rusty Snider.

Snider said that it had been reported that Whitney Road and Tump Smith Road had been underwater. He said that as of Friday morning Whitney Road which had been flooded Thursday, had been cleared by county personnel and only Tump Smith Road, which flooded this morning, remained flooded.

Calls were still coming in to the Maintenance Department Friday morning about trees felled by the storm blocking roads and Snider said that as his department received the calls they cleared the roads of the fallen trees. He urged the public to be aware of the possibility of roads being blocked by trees and even water and to drive carefully and to report blocked roads to his department at 864-429-1675.

High winds force schools to cancel classes

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

