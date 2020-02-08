UCAC to receive $1 per reusable bag

Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council The Union County Arts Council has been selected as the beneficiary of the Bi-Lo Community Bag Program for the month of February. The UCAC will receive a $1 donation every time a $2.50 reusable Community Bag is purchased in February at the Bi-Lo store at 320 North Duncan Bypass, Union. Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council The Union County Arts Council has been selected as the beneficiary of the Bi-Lo Community Bag Program for the month of February. The UCAC will receive a $1 donation every time a $2.50 reusable Community Bag is purchased in February at the Bi-Lo store at 320 North Duncan Bypass, Union.

UNION — The Union County Arts Council has been selected as a beneficiary of the Community Bag Program for the month of February. The Bi-LO Community Bag Program, which launched in February 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.

The Union County Arts Council was selected as the February beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Bi-LO located at 320 North Duncan Bypass. UCAC will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable Community Bag is purchased at this location during February, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.

“UCAC is excited and honored to have been selected for this program. This allows the community to support the arts as well as so many other organizations!,” said Amber Ivey, Coordinator of the Union County Arts Council. “The donations that we receive will help us provide scholarships to Union County students, provide workshops for local artists, funding for events, and so much more.”

The Union County Arts Council is a non-profit organization based in Union, SC. UCAC has provided Union County with unique art exhibits, classes for both children and adults, music and writing groups, as well as tastings and concerts.

Learn more about the Union County Arts Council by visiting www.ucacarts.com or www.Facebook.com/UnionArts.

For more information on the Community Bag Program,visit seg.bags4mycause.com.

February At The UCAC

These are the event and activities taking place this month at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery at 116 West Main Street in downtown Union.

• Café d’Amour

Join us for a night of music, readings, artwork, and chocolate! An Exhibit showing the Variations on the theme of LOVE presented by the Union County Arts Councils’ Local artists’ groups: Monday Night Music, Union Writers, and Painting with Coffee.

Reception: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 5:30-7 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served

• Painting with Coffee

Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Monday Night Music

Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, February 17, at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

• Toddler Time

All tiny artists 4 years old & younger are welcome! Parents do need to stay during the class. Be ready for some fun, messy art!

Friday, February 28, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., $5 for members/$10 nonmembers

Now is the time to join UCAC! Members receive discounts on classes, events, and camps! Already a member? Renew your membership today!

Now accepting payments online!

For more information about this month’s activities at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery call 864-429-2817 or email www.ucacarts.com or visit www.Facebook.com/Union Arts.

As February Bi-Lo Community Bag Program beneficiary

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Arts Council.

