UNION COUNTY — They are now two Yellow Jackets and a Lady Jacket and always will be, but with the stroke of a pen this past Wednesday they also became, respectively, a Blue Hose, a Wolf, and a Lady Bantam.

During a ceremony in the Union County High School Library Wednesday morning, Yellow Jacket TJ Booker signed to play for the Presbyterian College Blue Hose Football Team while fellow Yellow Jacket Kesean Glover signed to play for the Newberry College Wolves Football Team and Lady Jacket Adelynn Ferrell signed to play for the USC Union Lady Bantams Softball Team.

The library was full of family members and teammates of Booker, Glover, and Ferrell as well UCHS and Union County School District officials including District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert who praised the three seniors and encouraged them to take advantage of the educational as well athletic opportunities afforded by the colleges they will be attending beginning this fall.

“It’s just an awesome day,” Sherbert said. “We get to see not only them go forward in their career in a sport they love, but continue their education as well.

“We just encourage them to work as hard in the classroom as they do on the field,” he said. “We just want them to know how proud we are of them. We wish them well.”

Booker and Glover are members of the UCHS Yellow Jackets Football Team while Ferrell is a member of the UCHS Lady Jackets Softball Team and all have been playing their respective sports since they were children.

A Defensive End for the Yellow Jackets, Booker has been playing football since he was 5 years old and has been a member of the UCHS Varsity Team since 9th grade. As a Blue Hose at Presbyterian College, Booker said he will also be playing Defensive End.

In addition to his athletic activities, Booker said he will be majoring in Engineering at Presbyterian.

As for his reasons for signing with the Blue Hose, Booker said it was a combination of the camaraderie he witnessed during his visit there and the fact that it will be easy for his family to come watch him play.

“I just felt like it was the best fit for me,” Booker said.“All the players and coaches get along and have the same interest as I do.”

Booker said the relatively short distance his family would have to travel to see him play at Presbyterian was another reason for his choosing to sign with the Blue Hose.

“I want them to be able to be there to cheer me on,” Booker said.

Glover is Quarterback for the Yellow Jackets and has been playing football since he was 5 years old and played flag football and has been a member of the UCHS Varsity Team for three years. While he’s Quarterback for the Yellow Jackets, Glover said that at Newberry College he will play “anywhere I’m needed most, offense, defense.”

While at Newberry, Glover said he will be majoring in Sports Management.

As for why he signed with the Wolves, Glover said it was due the sense of welcome he got when visiting Newberry College.

“It’s the atmosphere,” Glover said. “They really showed a lot of love when I visited.”

His family being able to attend his games he will be playing as a Wolf was another reason Glover said he signed with the team.

“I want my family to be at most every game,” Glover said.

Ferrell is Pitcher for the Lady Jackets and said she has been playing softball since she was 2 years old and has been a member of the UCHS Softball Team since the 9th grade. She will also be pitching for the Lady Bantams.

As a student at USC Union, Ferrell will major in Teaching.

Ferrell said she chose USC Union because of its proximity to her home and family.

“It’s at home and so my family can come and watch me,” Ferrell said.

Three seniors sign to play college sports

By Charles Warner [email protected]

