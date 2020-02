UNION COUNTY — Two basketball games will not be made up after having been canceled.

In a statement released this afternoon, Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert announced that “the JV Basketball games (Newberry at UC) that were cancelled last night, will NOT be made up. They are officially cancelled.”

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.

