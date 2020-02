UNION COUNTY — Two basketball games scheduled for this evening will instead be played Saturday.

In a statement released this (Friday) morning, Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert announced that “the UC at Newberry varsity basketball games that were scheduled for tonight, have been postponed till tomorrow.”

Sherbert said that “the girls game will begin at 4 pm, with the boys following at approximately 5:30.“

UCHS will face Newberry on Saturday

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.

