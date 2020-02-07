AAA wrestling at UCHS Saturday

UNION COUNTY — This Saturday will be a day of wrestling at Union County High School.

In a statement released Thursday, Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert announced that Union County High School Wrestling will be hosting the first two rounds of the AAA wrestling playoffs this Saturday (February 8) at the UCHS gym. Start time is 11 a.m.

Per South Carolina High School League:

• Only SCHSL passes will be accepted for playoff games.

• Playoff tickets are $6 each.

Yellow Jackets hosting first two playoff rounds

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County School District.

