UNION COUNTY — Everyone can play baseball and that includes those who need assistance doing so.

The Miracle League of Union County (MLUC) provides a very special service, not only in Union County, but also in Cherokee, Spartanburg, Newberry, York, Chester, Fairfield, and Laurens counties. That special service is providing organized recreational activities for individuals — both children and adults — with disabilities through playing baseball, a sport that anyone, even those with disabilities can play, with, that is, some help from their “buddies.”

Buddies are those individuals who are willing to volunteer their time to be paired up with one the player and provide them with the assistance they need in order to play baseball. A buddy keeps their player safe during the game and assists them around the field and at bat.

The MLUC is seeking only as Buddies but also Coaches, Sponsors, Buddy Leaders, and other Volunteers. A recruiting leaflet issued by the MLUC states that those interested should email the MLUC their name, address, and phone number and in what capacity they would like to help and they will then be sent additional information.

In addition to Buddies and other volunteers, the MLUC is also seeking players for this year’s season who, with the aid of their Buddies and other supporters, will be able to play baseball and enjoy the benefits that come from doing so.

For those who have loved ones they would like to see play MLUC Baseball this year, the leaflet urges them not to wait but to register now by emailing their name, address, and phone number along with their player’s name and age. The MLUC will then respond with a link and instructions to complete the registration process and more information about the upcoming seasons.

“Everyone can play baseball, no experience is required,” a recruiting leaflet issued by the MLUC states. “Miracle League Baseball will improve your child’s confidence, self-esteem, independence, and development of coordination and motor skills.”

The Miracle League of Union County can be reached at [email protected]

MLUC seeking players and ‘Buddies’