School dismissals may be delayed

UNION COUNTY — The Union County School District may delay school dismissals this afternoon due to the possibility of severe weather over the next three hours.

In a statement released just a short time ago, Union County School District Superintendent Dr. William Roach said that “in light of the severe weather I have spoken with several neighboring superintendents as well as Rob Fraim, our Director of Emergency Management. The latest watch is from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. Due to the watch lasting during our dismissal we have been advised to remain in school, since our schools are some of the safest places for our students to be during a storm. If the storm hits during dismissal, we may delay dismissal until it is safe to dismiss. We will continue to monitor the weather and will continue to communicate with emergency personnel.”

Fraim said that Union County is under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. He said that the worst time for threat of potentially severe weather is between noon and 3 p.m. Fraim said that Spartanburg County is already getting hit by severe weather and has already had one tornado touch down. He said that the situation very bad in Spartanburg County at the present time.

If Union County comes under a tornado warning, meaning that a tornado has been spotted, Fraim said Emergency Management will broadcast that information over the radio and on the Internet including its Facebook page.

Athletic Activities Cancelled

Union County School District Athletic Director Scott Sherbert also announced that “all athletic activities (games, practices, conditioning, meetings) for Union County High School, Jonesville, and Sims have been cancelled for today!”

