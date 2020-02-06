Be careful who you listen to

Mark 5:22 “And, behold, there cometh one of the rulers of the synagogue, Jairus by name; and when he saw him, he fell at his feet, 23 And besought him greatly, saying, My little daughter lieth at the point of death: I pray thee, come and lay thy hands on her, that she may be healed; and she shall live. 24 And Jesus went with him; and much people followed him, and thronged him… 35 While he yet spake, there came from the ruler of the synagogue’s house certain which said, Thy daughter is dead: why troublest thou the Master any further? 36 As soon as Jesus heard the word that was spoken, he saith unto the ruler of the synagogue, Be not afraid, only believe.”

Sometimes the people around us can distract us from God’s plan. They can create so much noise and turmoil around us that we loose sight of the Lord and allow our faith to grow dim in the midst of unfavorable circumstances. Notice that Jairus went to Jesus with faith, saying, “come and lay thy hands on her, that she may be healed” and as he tried to walk with Jesus to his home, a great number of people crowded Jesus delaying the journey and making travel difficult.

The situation had indeed become bleak due to their delay in reaching the girl in a timely fashion, and now there were more difficulties that would try his faith as Jairus was told not to trouble Jesus any longer because his daughter was now dead. Can you imagine? All that time and effort in the hope that his daughter would live, now he is told all hope is gone! The wonderful news is that the story goes on, Jesus heard those who told Jairus his daughter was dead and that he should not trouble the master any longer and encouraged him to keep believing.

What has the world told you? Have you searched for healing, deliverance, peace, or forgiveness, only to hear that you’re not good enough and all hope is gone? Have you tried to walk with Jesus but the pressure and thronging from this world has overwhelmed you? Let me encourage you today to be careful who you listen to! Will you believe the voice that says “Be not afraid, only believe” or will you choose to abandon the journey because of lies and chaos from the crowd?

Don’t give up because of what others say. Listen to the voice that offers hope, forgiveness and healing. Don’t let the world steal your hope and joy. Jairus chose to keep walking with Jesus. He had to endure difficulties and deal with emotions as he returned home, and once there, he would have to deal with more ridicule as Jesus said the girl was not dead, but asleep. But in the end, his faith was victory! He watched his daughter be restored to life. What a different ending this could have been had he chose not to listen to Jesus, but to the comments of the crowd. Trust in God’s Word… it offers hope and life.

I pray, “Father forgive me when I listen to the doubt of this world. There is nothing impossible with You. Thank You for loving me and paying for all my healing, forgiveness, restoration and life eternal on Calvary’s cross. I choose to follow You and believe. Help me this day to encourage others who have been wearied from the noise of this world. Let them hear Your voice and choose to walk with You. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

