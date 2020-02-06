Library is ‘more than a library’

Photo courtesy of Sanders Read Union County Library Executive Director Rieta Drinkwine (back left) recently addressed the Fair Forest Chapter of the NSDAR about the library, its partnership with USC-Union, its work with other organizations helping them provide services to the community, and the resources available to the public through the library. Pictured with Drinkwine are Fair Forest NSDAR members Martha Whitener, Harriett Berry, Kathleen Read, and Carolyn Alexander. Photo courtesy of Sanders Read Union County Library Executive Director Rieta Drinkwine (back left) recently addressed the Fair Forest Chapter of the NSDAR about the library, its partnership with USC-Union, its work with other organizations helping them provide services to the community, and the resources available to the public through the library. Pictured with Drinkwine are Fair Forest NSDAR members Martha Whitener, Harriett Berry, Kathleen Read, and Carolyn Alexander.

UNION — The Fair Forest Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Tuesday, January 7 at 3:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church. The meeting was called to order by Mrs. Packie Whitener, Vice Regent. The devotional was given by Mrs. Harriett Berry. The pledge of allegiance to the flag of the United States, the American’s Creed, and the Salute to the flag of South Carolina were recited by the chapter.

The program, “Using the Library,” was presented by Rieta Drinkwine, Executive Director of the Union County Carnegie Library.

The University of South Carolina-Union and the library are in the second year of a 5 year contract of partnership. The campus library building is being renovated to house offices, computer labs, and other functions of the school. The books are being moved to Carnegie Library. They are under the same policy as the library’s materials. The student ID is recognized and accepted at the library. There are study rooms, something the students didn’t have on campus. The library hosts some campus organizations. There is an online reference system which the University didn’t previously have. An advisory board consisting of facility partners was added to support the library’s governing board. USC-Union provides the Carnegie Library with the level of funding that has been used in the past for library services, and also provides technology support to the library.

The Union County Carnegie Library shares with other academic libraries, as well as public libraries, making more books available. Union County has more access to library materials than any other South Carolina county.

Our library received from the governor a preservation honor award for our renovation and was a finalist for the National Medal for Museum and Library Services.

The library is more than just a library. Work force development and other agencies have space in the library. The library also wants to help other agencies with writing grants and to help bring more money into the county. As you can see, it serves the county with more than books, and is worthy of more support from the county.

There are five full-time staff and the library has a total of seventeen staff members, with seven positions being funded through partnerships. There has been a 40% increase in traffic after the renovation.

We have a great library foundation and it is strengthened by the Friends of the Library. A house was given to the Friends of the Library by Mr. Elwood Hartman, who wants the house used for academic purposes. He is very interested in the partnership with USC-U. The library is a public facility, and the Friends of the Library is a 501(C)3 organization and is not subject to the same regulations as a public entity, which provides more versatility for using the donated house.

As part of consideration for uses of the donated house, the Library is working to be respectful of the donor’s wishes, including the preservation of a special tree in the yard. The library is always open to partnering with other organizations for things free and open to the public and hopes to partner with the Piedmont Physic Garden to provide the most possible uses for the donated property.

The range of services of the library has changed and enlarged. Once a month there is a special opening for special needs students. People feel welcome. The library is nationally recognized for excellence. The library is the primary educational agency serving children aged birth — 4 years old that is funded by the county, in addition to the many other groups the library serves. There is a need for more child care in the county. The library is working with the hospital for wellness programs and equipment.

The program by Ms. Drinkwine was a very enlightening presentation.

After the program Mrs. Carolyn Alexander gave the President General’s report and Mrs. Kathleen Read gave the National Defense report.

The meeting was adjourned by Mrs. Packie Whitener.

