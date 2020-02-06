Memorial service for ‘Jojo’ Friday

Courtesy photo A memorial service for K-9 Deputy “Jojo” will be held Friday, February 7, at 1 p.m. at the Holcombe Funeral Chapel in Jonesville. The service is open to the public and everyone is invited to attend and celebrate Jojo’s life and accomplishments. Jojo was a member of the K-9 Unit of the Union County Sheriff’s Office whose career came to an end in 2019 when she was diagnosed with cancer forcing her to retire. She passed away in January of this year. Courtesy photo A memorial service for K-9 Deputy “Jojo” will be held Friday, February 7, at 1 p.m. at the Holcombe Funeral Chapel in Jonesville. The service is open to the public and everyone is invited to attend and celebrate Jojo’s life and accomplishments. Jojo was a member of the K-9 Unit of the Union County Sheriff’s Office whose career came to an end in 2019 when she was diagnosed with cancer forcing her to retire. She passed away in January of this year.

UNION COUNTY — A “Celebration of Life” for one of the Union County Sheriff’s Office’s beloved Bloodhounds will be held this Friday.

For nearly 10 years, Jojo, who was born February 12, 2010, worked with the Union County Sheriff’s Office and, in November of 2018, was forced in to retirement after being diagnosed with cancer. After her retirement, she continued to live with her handler, Investigator Russell Vinson and his wife Reba until passing away on January 21, 2020.

A memorial will be held to honor her life and time with the Union County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. The location will be The Holcombe Funeral Chapel located at 145 Hames Avenue, Jonesville.

