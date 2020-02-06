Marijuana, Meth, & Crack in vehicles

Austin - Henderson - Hudson - Means - - Jeter - - - - - -

UNION COUNTY — Two incidents involving drugs found in motor vehicles, an incident involving violence against a woman and two incidents involving violence against men resulted in arrests by local law enforcement agencies in late January.

Marijuana And Methamphetamine

A Buffalo man was arrested after allegedly being found with Marijuana and Methamphetamine in his truck.

Travis William Austin, 42, 117 Cross Street, Buffalo, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession Of Marijuana 1st Offense and Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine 1st Offense.

The incident report states that on Wednesday, January 18, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a dark in color truck at 1126 Main Street, Buffalo, (Li’L Cricket) for failure to maintain lane. Deputies then made contact with the driver who the report states was identified as Austin and advised him on why he was being stopped.

While deputies were speaking with Austin, the report states they could smell the strong odor of Marijuana coming from inside the cab of the truck. Deputies then asked Austin if there was anything illegal in the truck and the report states he at first said no.

The report states deputies then had Austin step out of the truck and he did so and was patted down for weapons. Deputies again asked Austin if there was anything illegal in the truck and the report states he replied yes but only a little.

In their ensuing search of the truck, the report states deputies found inside the ashtray a bottle containing two baggies with a crystal rock-like substance believed to be Methamphetamine (field weight 4 grams). Deputies also found what the report states was a dollar bill containing a green leafy substance believed to be Marijuana inside the truck.

The report states Austin was then placed under arrest for Possession With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession Of Marijuana and transported to the Union County Jail. It states that Austin’s truck was towed by Lockhart Towing.

As for the baggies containing the Methamphetamine and the Marijuana that was seized at the scene, the report states they were placed in Best Pack B312713 to be analyzed.

Marijuana And Crack Cocaine

A Carlisle man was arrested after allegedly being found with Marijuana and Crack Cocaine in his possession.

Rodricus Jermaine Henderson, 30, 532 Edwards Road, Carlisle, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana 1st Offense and Possession With Intent To Distribute Cocaine Base (Crack) 1st Offense.

The incident report states that on Thursday, January 19, while deputies were sitting at the red light on South Duncan Bypass at Union Boulevard they noticed two vehicles driving at a high rate of speed. The report states the vehicles appeared to be racing and were heading toward Main Street and SC 49. It states deputies then turned around on the vehicles and noticed both of them turned in to the parking lot at 100 North Duncan Bypass (Li’L Cricket). Deputies then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle which the report describes as being a white in color Mustang and a dark in color Nissan Sedan in the parking lot.

Deputies noticed the driver of the Mustang get out of the vehicle and head toward the store and then asked him and the driver of the Nissan, who the report identifies as Henderson, for their driver’s licenses. While the drive of the Mustang handed over his license, the report states Henderson said he did not have a driver’sl license.

As deputies were speaking to both men, the report states they could smell a strong odor of Marijuana between both vehicles, but could not at that time determine where the odor was coming from. Deputies then asked both men for permission to search their vehicles and the report states they gave it.

The report states the search of the Mustang turned up nothing illegal, but that during the search of the Nissan driven by Henderson deputies found a digital scale in the front seat. It states they also located a large sum of money ($1,025) inside the center console of the vehicle.

While deputies were searching the driver’s side of the Nissan, the report states they found a glass jar under the vehicle. Deputies retrieved the jar which the report states contained a large quantity of Marijuana (field weight 17 grams).

When questioned by deputies, the report states Henderson at first said the jar did not belong to him. Deputies then pointed out that the parking lot was empty when they pulled in and there was nothing on the ground where Henderson had stopped his vehicle. The report states officers also pointed out that the jar was located on the driver’s side of the Nissan from where Henderson had exited.

Deputies then ran the driver of the Mustang’s information through dispatch and the report states were advised that his driver’s license was suspended for failure to pay traffic tickets. It states that dispatch also advised that the tag on the Mustang was suspended.

Henderson and driver of the Mustang were then transported to the Union County Jail.

While at the jail, the report states deputies were informed by jailers that a large baggie containing an off-white rock-like substance believed to be Crack Cocaine (field weight 2.1 grams) had been located on Henderson. The report states jailers said they located the Crack Cocaine in Henderson’s pants leg while they were booking him.

Deputies retrieved the Crack Cocaine which the report states was subsequently placed into Best Pack B312714 to be analyzed. The report states the $1,025 in cash was seized due the Crack Cocaine, Marijuana, and digital scales found in Henderson’s possession.

The Mustang was towed off rotation by B&B Towing while the Nissan was turned over to a family member.

The report states Henderson was charged Possession With Intent To Distribute Crack Cocaine and Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana.

Domestic Violence

A Union man was arrested for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend.

Edward Allen Hudson, 31, 101 Hick Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Domestic Violence 2nd Degree.

The incident report states that on Thursday, January 2, Sgt. Spencer was dispatched to a residence on Morris Circle where upon arrival he spoke with the complainant who said that she’d arrived at the residence to pick up her daughter and her daughter’s belongings. The report states the complainant said her daughter was crying and said that her boyfriend, Hudson, had just physically assaulted her. It states the complainant said she asked her daughter where Hudson had hit her and she’d all over. The complainant said that her daughter was pregnant and very small in stature.

When asked where her daughter was, the report states the complainant said she’d left the residence and went to DD’s Food Mart right across the street from City Park. Spencer then drove his patrol vehicle over to DD’s Food Mart to pick up the daughter and bring her back to the incident location. While en route back to the incident location, the report states the victim said she was 2 1/2 months pregnant and had been assaulted by her boyfriend, Hudson.

Upon arrival at the incident location, the report states Spencer agreed to stand by as the victim collected all her belongings and put them in her mother’s vehicle before riding to Union Public Safety Headquarters.

Hudson was taken into custody Sunday, January 19.

Domestic Violence High & Aggravated

A Union woman was arrested for allegedly shooting and wounding her husband.

Larissa Ferguson Means, 38, 209 O’Shields Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Domestic Violence High & Aggravated.

The incident report states that on Tuesday, January 21, Off. Rusty Young was dispatched to Means’ residence for a shooting. Upon arrival, the report states Young found a black male sitting on the sidewalk with a towel wrapped around his left arm. The report states the man said his wife, had shot him in the arm and was still in the house.

Union County EMS then arrived on the scene and placed the victim in the ambulance and told Young they were transporting the victim to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare Center.

The report states Off. David Lee went inside the residence to find Means. It states Lee told Young the incident took place in the bedroom.

Young subsequently turned the case over to investigations.

Means was taken into custody on Tuesday, January 21.

Assault And Battery 2nd Degree

A Jonesville man was arrested for allegedly punching a man and fracturing his nose.

Andrew Jarvis Jeter, 29, 101 C Street, Jonesville, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with Assault And Battery 2nd Degree.

The incident report states that on Thursday, January 2, the complainant/victim came to Union Public Safety Headquarters to report an assault that took place at a residence on Chambers Avenue on Wednesday, January 1, at 9:30 p.m. The report states the complainant/victim said SRO Mike Nance that he was at that residence to see his grandchildren and while inside the apartment he was punched in the face by a black male he identified as Jeter. It states the punch was to the face.

The report states the complainant/victim went to the hospital to have his nose checked and saw Dr. Somber. It states that an x-ray done of the complainant/victim’s nose showed a close fracture of the nasal bone. It further states that Dr. Somber told the complainant/victim that he would have to see Dr. Shawn A. Birchenough as needed for a plastic surgery follow-up.

Pictures were taken of the complainant/victim’s nose by Nance who also have the complainant/victim a Victim’s Form.

The report states that Nance would sign a warrant for Jeter because of the assault.

Jeter was taken into custody on Tuesday, January 21.

Landon Blaine Turner, 32, 6151 Whitmire Highway, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with

Other Charges

The Union Public Safety Department also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Fernando Daniel Gonzalez Bergamasco, 27, 1863 Rock Glenn Drive, Rock Hill, charged Friday, January 17, with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.

— Harold Shannon Lee Jr., 25, 219 Haas Street, Union, charged Friday, January 17, with Disorderly Conduct and Possession Of Drug Parahernalia.

— Louise Nicole Crocker, 28, 214 Hamlet Street, Union, charged Friday, January 17, with Assault And Battery.

— Matthew Wayne Gilkison, 21, 302 2nd Street, Union, charged Monday, January 21, with Shoplifting Less Than $2,000 1st Offense.

— James Anthony Darr, 20, 821 Santee River Road, Santee, charged Wednesday, January 29, with Violation Of City Ordinance — Gambling.

— Kimberly A. Dallas, 52, 5275 Dingle Pond Road, Apt. 31, Summerton, charged Wednesday, January 29, with Violation Of City Ordinance — Gambling.

— Vala Iris Kennedy, 46, 821 Santee River Road, Santee, charged Wednesday, January 29, with Violation Of City Ordinance — Gambling.

— Kevin Edward Kennedy, 31, 821 Santee River Road, Santee, charged Wednesday, January 29, with Violation Of City Ordinance — Gambling.

— Keenan Ed Kenndy, 33, 4880 East Persons Road, Santee, charged Wednesday, January 29, with Violation Of City Ordinance — Gambling.

— John Wallace Brandon, 66, 102 Cogdill Plaza, #A, Union, charged Tuesday, January 28, with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.

— Tulene Carter Johnson-Stevens-Swain, 50, 201 Gault Avenue, Union, charged Tuesday, January 28, with Disorderly Conduct and Assault And Battery.

— Louise Nicole Crocker, 28, 214 Hamlet Street, Union, charged Tuesday, January 28, with Malicious Damage To Property and charged Monday, January 27, with Trespassing — Entering Premises After Warning.

— Renita Jean Phillips, 44, 242 Linersville Road, Union, charged Monday, January 27, with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.

— Cuhenry Goggins, 22, 130 Woodrow Street, Union, charged Monday, January 27, with Shoplifting Less Than $2,000 1st Offense.

— Jada Shakia Smith, 21, 907 Rogerstown Road, Jonesville, charged Monday, January 27, with Shoplifting Less Than $2,000 1st Offense.

— Troy Alan Prosser, 27, 664 Vernon Foster Road, Jonesville, charged Friday, January 24, with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals.

— Heaven Monique Wise, 19, 149 Lake Road, Clinton, charged Saturday, January 15, with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense and Malicious Damage To Personal Property Less Than $2,000.

— Marquez Deon Kershaw, 31, 267 Duncan Avenue #1A, Union, charged Sunday, January 19, with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.

— Cameron Rashaud Green, 26, 121 Rainbow Lane, Jonesville, charged Monday, January 20, with Assault And Battery 3rd Degree.

— Virginia Leigh Diamond, 52, 1201 Pineland Road, Union, charged Thursday, January 30, with Petit Larceny.

— Ashley Danielle Hendrix, 34, 3029 Whitmire Highway, Union, charged Thursday, January 30, with Breach Of Peace.

— A 15-year-old juvenile charged Thursday, January 30, with Petit Larceny.

— Anysha Lei Straight, 21, 106 Hill Street, Clinton, charged Tuesday, January 28, with Petit Larceny Less Than $2,000.

— Aaron Pointier, 19, 512 Drugstore Street, Buffalo, charged Tuesday, January 28, with Petit Larceny Less Than $2,000.

— Brandon William Epting, 29, 563 Hully Bridge Road, Buffalo, charged Friday, January 24, with Breach Of Peace.

— Brandon Lee Sprouse, 35, 474 Sugar Creek Road, Buffalo, charged Friday, January 24, with Breach Of Peace.

— Richard Dustin Watts, 31, 123 Hancock Street, Union, charged Monday, January 27, with Trespassing — Entering Premises After Warning.

— Rayfus Cunningham, 70, 708 Lukesville Road, Buffalo, charged Tuesday, January 21, with Public Disorderly Conduct.

— Bryan Scott Gregory, 42, 4155 Buffalo-West Springs Highway, Jonesville, charged Wednesday, January 22, with Driving Under Suspension 1st Offense.

